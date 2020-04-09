Shadow ministers appointed as Starmer completes frontbench

New Labour leader Keir Starmer has completed appointments to the main opposition party frontbench this afternoon after announcing his shadow cabinet earlier in the week.

Commenting on the new frontbench, Starmer said: “This is a new team that will take the Labour Party forward in a new era.

“Under my leadership, the Labour Party will be utterly focused on working in the national interest, rebuilding people’s trust in our party and winning the next election.”

Leader: Keir Starmer

PPS: Carolyn Harris

Deputy leader, National campaign co-ordinator, party chair and Shadow First Secretary of State: Angela Rayner

Treasury

Shadow Chancellor: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Chief Secretary: Bridget Phillipson

Ministers:

Dan Carden (Financial Secretary)

Pat McFadden (Economic Secretary)

Wes Streeting (Exchequer Secretary)

Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Shadow Foreign Secretary: Lisa Nandy

Ministers:

Wayne David (Middle East and North Africa)

Stephen Doughty (Africa – joint with DFID)

Stephen Kinnock (Asia and Pacific)

Catherine West (Europe & Americas)

Fabian Hamilton (Peace and Disarmament)

Home Office

Shadow Home Secretary: Nick Thomas-Symonds

Ministers:

Bambos Charalambous (Crime reduction and courts)

Sarah Jones (Policing and the Fire Service)

Holly Lynch (Immigration)

Conor McGinn (Security)

Jess Phillips (Domestic Violence and Safeguarding)

Cabinet Office

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Rachel Reeves

Young People and Voter Engagement: Cat Smith

Ministers:

Paul Blomfield (Brexit and EU negotiations, joint with Int Trade)

Helen Hayes (Cabinet Office)

Ministry of Justice

Shadow Justice Secretary: David Lammy

Ministers:

Lyn Brown (Prisons and Probation)

Alex Cunningham (Courts and sentencing)

Peter Kyle (Victims and Youth Justice)

Karl Turner (Legal Aid)

Ministry of Defence

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey

Ministers:

Sharon Hodgson (Veterans)

Stephen Morgan (Armed Forces)

Khalid Mahmood (Procurement)

Health and Social Care

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Jonathan Ashworth

Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan

Ministers:

Liz Kendall (Social Care)

Justin Madders (Public Health and prevention)

Alex Norris (Public Health and patient safety)

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Shadow Secretary of State for BEIS: Ed Miliband

Ministers:

Chi Onwurah (Science, Research & Digital – joint with DCMS)

Matthew Pennycook (Climate change)

Lucy Powell (Business and Consumers)

Alan Whitehead (Green New Deal and Energy)

Work and Pensions

Shadow Secretary of State for Work & Pensions: Jonathan Reynolds

Ministers:

Jack Dromey (Pensions)

Vicky Foxcroft (Disability)

Kate Green (Child Poverty Strategy)

Seema Malhotra (Employment)

International Trade

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Emily Thornberry

Ministers:

Paul Blomfield (Joint with CDL)

Bill Esterson

Gareth Thomas

Education

Shadow Education Secretary: Rebecca Long Bailey

Ministers:

Margaret Greenwood (Schools)

Emma Hardy (FE & Universities)

Toby Perkins (Apprenticeships & life-long learning)

Tulip Siddiq (Children & Early Years)

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)

Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS: Jo Stevens

Ministers:

Tracy Brabin (Cultural Industries)

Rachael Maskell (Voluntary Sector & Charities)

Chris Matheson (Media)

Alison McGovern (Sport)

Chi Onwurah (Digital, joint with BEIS)

Alex Sobel (Tourism & Heritage)

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)

Shadow DEFRA Secretary: Luke Pollard

Ministers:

Steph Peacock (Flooding)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Natural Environment & Air Quality)

Daniel Zeichner (Food, Farming and Fisheries)

Communities and Local Government (CLG)

Shadow CLG Secretary: Steve Reed

Shadow Housing Secretary: Thangam Debbonaire

Ministers:

Mike Amesbury (Housing and Planning)

Janet Daby (Faiths)

Kate Hollern (Local Government)

Naz Shah (Community Cohesion)

Transport

Shadow Transport Secretary: Jim McMahon

Ministers:

Tan Dhesi (Railways)

Mike Kane (Regional Transport)

Kerry McCarthy (Green transport and aviation)

Matt Rodda (Buses)

International Development (DfID)

Shadow DfID Secretary: Preet Gill

Ministers:

Stephen Doughty (Joint with FCO)

Anna McMorrin

Yasmin Qureshi

Northern Ireland

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim): Louise Haigh

Ministers: Karin Smyth

Wales

Shadow Wales Secretary: Nia Griffith

Ministers: Gerald Jones

Scotland

Shadow Scotland Secretary: Ian Murray

Ministers: Chris Elmore (joint with whips office)

Women & Equalities

Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary: Marsha de Cordova

Ministers: Gill Furniss

Employment Rights and Protections

Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary: Andy McDonald

Ministers: Imran Hussain

Leader of the House of Commons

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Valerie Vaz

Deputy Leader of the House of Commons: Afzal Khan

House of Lords:

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness Smith

Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip: Lord McAvoy

Attorney General: Lord Falconer

Solicitor General: Ellie Reeves

Whips Office

Chief Whip: Nick Brown