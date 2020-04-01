Stand Up for Labour rebrands as ‘Stay Home for Labour’ for coronavirus

Comedy event holder Stand Up for Labour has relaunched its operation in response to coronavirus lockdown measures with a new online show called “Stay Home for Labour” to raise morale amid the pandemic.

Held twice a week and delivered using Zoom, the shows have seen John McDonnell and other figures in the labour movement appear as speakers in sessions that also feature music, comedy, poetry and discussion with Labour supporters.

Topics have focused mostly on how people are coping with self-isolation, while the guest speakers have talked about some of the bigger issues around the health crisis and how it is impacting workers across the country.

Stand Up for Labour founder Crispin Flintoff said: “Comrades of all ages are logging in and we’ve had great feedback. A lot of people are tired of watching the news and want to be cheered up during this difficult time.”

In last week’s show, the Shadow Chancellor spoke about how the health crisis is affecting people working in the gig economy, highlighting that they are not covered by the government’s income compensation scheme.

Other speakers have included former ASLEF president Tosh McDonald and BFAWU national president Ian Hodson. Tonight will see FBU general secretary Matt Wrack appear alongside a surprise guest.

Stand Up for Labour was founded in 2012 and has organised over 250 gigs in community centres, pubs and theatres since its inception. The stated aim of the shows are to raise money for local parties and promote party unity.

The events take place twice a week on Saturdays at 3pm and Wednesdays at 7.30pm. Labour supporters can access the shows through the Stand Up for Labour Twitter or Facebook, or by signing up to the subscriber list here. You can register for tonight’s event here.