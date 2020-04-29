Unite Labour staff branch sends letter of solidarity to MPs after leaked report

Unite Labour staff branch has sent a “letter of solidarity” to Diane Abbott, Clive Lewis and Dawn Butler, and committed to “changing the working environment that led to the need for this report and its contents”.

In the letter sent to the black Labour MPs, the staffers condemned the “appalling alleged racism and discrimination” contained in the recently leaked report on Labour’s complaints process.

The group told the MPs it was demanding the speedy introduction of a programme of compulsory diversity and bias training for all members of Labour staff.

Below is the full text of the letter to from the branch to the MPs.

As the Labour Party Staff Unite Branch, we send you our full solidarity following the appalling alleged racism and discrimination revealed in the recent leaked Labour Party report. We condemn in the strongest possible terms, the use of pejorative language to talk about our prominent black MPs used in the report, and we stand by those that have been victimised and affected as a result.

It is clear there is an unacceptable culture within some parts of the Labour Party, and we are utterly appalled by this. This branch will work tirelessly on behalf of our members to rectify this culture, so that it never happens again.

You are our colleagues, our friends, and the champions of our causes. We do not accept that there is any excuse for the comments and behaviours alleged in the report. This branch will fight to ensure that the investigation announced last week is both focused on the very serious allegations revealed in the report, and informed by meaningful engagement with BAME staff members through their unions.

The Labour Party staff Unite branch is committed to changing the working environment that led to the need for this report and its contents. As such, we are demanding that a programme of compulsory diversity and bias training for all members of Labour Party staff is implemented at the earliest opportunity.

In addition, this branch has passed motions at an emergency branch meeting last week, which set out some proactive steps for the Party to take – these are copied below. Please be assured that we will be pursuing these demands with the Party management and leadership.

This branch stands with you against all forms of racism, discrimination and attack.

In solidarity,

The members of the Unite Branch.