Momentum Renewal launches slate of candidates for NCG elections

New campaign group Momentum Renewal has launched its slate of candidates who will be standing in the upcoming internal Momentum elections that will see Jon Lansman step aside.

The slate includes Labour MP Jon Trickett, former parliamentary candidates Sonya Ward and Laura McAlpine, and current member of Labour’s national executive committee Huda Elmi.

Other high-profile activists are being put forward such as Max Shanly, Seema Chandwani, Emina Ibrahim, Leigh Drennan, and former Scottish deputy leader candidate Matt Kerr.

Momentum Renewal says its slate of candidates for the Momentum national coordinating group (NCG) elections “represents a broad, united and committed left” and will “reject narrow, divisive agendas”.

London:

Seema Chandwani, vice-chair of the London Labour Party

Murad Qureshi, national chair of the Stop the War Coalition and London Assembly member

Lewis Baker, McStrike organiser and BFAWU activist

Aghileh Djafari-Marbini, Harrow West CLP member and NHS worker

The Midlands and the East:

Sonya Ward, former parliamentary candidate for Mansfield

Andy Fox-Hewitt, firefighter, trade union official and Newcastle-under-Lyme councillor

Laura McAlpine, former parliamentary candidate for Harlow

Huda Elmi, Labour NEC and West Midlands regional board member

The North West and Wales:

Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council

Lawrence Dunne, secretary of Knowsley for Socialism and former PCS NEC member

Lotte Boumelha, chair of Manchester Labour Students and Manchester Momentum activist

Jazmin Duncan-Rees, vice-chair membership of Carmarthen East and Dinefwr CLP

Yorkshire, Scotland, the North and International:

Matt Kerr, Glasgow councillor and former political secretary of CWU Scotland

Dave Aldwinkle, chair of Leeds Momentum

Leeann Clarkson, campaign co-ordinator and treasurer of Easington CLP

Aneesa Akbar, Hull City councillor and Yorkshire & Humberside regional board member

The South East and South West:

Max Shanly, lead organiser for the 2016 Corbyn campaign

Jabu Nala-Hartley, co-chair of Oxford Momentum

Martin Menear, South West regional board and SE Cornwall CLP member

Sarah Cundy, youth rep for the South East regional board

Labour Public Office Holders:

Jon Trickett, MP for Hemsworth

Cllr Emina Ibrahim, Haringey Council cabinet member and London regional board

Cllr Sarah Doyle, Liverpool City councillor and Young Labour national committee member

Cllr Leigh Drennan, Tameside councillor and chair of Labour North West

Momentum Renewal has stressed the importance of “left unity” and ensuring that the organisation forms a “broad, socialist platform” that is “rooted in working-class communities”.

Its recent launch was backed by MPs such as Ian Lavery and Sam Tarry, several members of Labour’s ruling body, and high-profile writers including Aaron Bastani and Grace Blakeley.

Unveiling the slate, the group said: “We’re immensely proud to be putting forward a slate of such talent and diversity. Momentum Renewal brings together veterans of the union movement and McStrike organisers, building working class power for tomorrow.”

Renewal candidate Dave Aldwinkle commented: “In places like Leeds and Manchester, local Momentum groups have built the confidence of the Left by putting on scores of cultural events and political discussions.

“We have strengthened picket lines and built links with local tenants associations that can’t be broken. I believe this kind of activity can help build Momentum groups everywhere with a truly representative political leadership”.

Momentum founder Jon Lansman used a LabourList comment piece earlier this month to announce that he would not be standing in the internal elections of the Corbynite organisation.

Another group, Forward Momentum, announced its own slate for the contests last week following a process of open primaries with nearly 2,000 supporters taking part in the vote.

The #Forward24 slate includes Labour MP Nadia Whittome, metro-mayor Jamie Driscoll, former parliamentary candidate Jennifer Forbes and writer Alan Gibbons.

NCG nominations open today and close on June 11th, then a one-member-one-vote ballot will be conducted by Momentum from June 16th to June 30th. The process is entirely taking place online.