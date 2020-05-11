No bailouts for tax haven businesses, Labour MPs tell Chancellor

The government should not offer emergency state support to big businesses that are registered in tax havens, 24 Labour MPs have told the Chancellor in a letter.

A cross-party group of MPs, which also includes Lib Dem, SNP and Plaid Cymru representatives, has urged Rishi Sunak to impose conditions on corporate bailouts.

They are in favour of forcing businesses in receipt of government support to implement a moratorium on dividend payouts and share buybacks, and curb executive pay.

The MPs have said cited measures put in place by Denmark and France, where firms registered in offshore tax havens have been refused coronavirus financial aid.

Below is the full text of the letter to Rishi Sunak.

Dear Chancellor,

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced governments across the world to make economic interventions scarcely imaginable just months ago. Here in the UK, you have repeatedly said that we are “all in this together”.

We write because we are concerned that on the current trajectory, this is far from being true.

Before the virus hit, working people had suffered a decade of cuts to public services and stagnating wages, and more than 14 million people were living in poverty. This crisis risks seriously exacerbating these inequalities.

This is why it is vital that economic measures are introduced to protect everyone’s livelihoods, to ensure that those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share, and to require that companies in receipt of state bailouts share in the collective effort.

It would be wrong, for example, to bailout tax dodgers like billionaire Richard Branson, or for public money to go to companies that continue to pay millions to executives or shareholders.

We therefore urge you to condition emergency state support for big businesses as follows:

They must not be registered in tax havens.

They must implement a moratorium on dividend payouts and share buybacks.

They must curb excessive executive pay.

Countries such as Denmark and France have implemented measures similar to these. If the government does not also act, we do not believe it can truly say we are “all in this together”.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely,

Apsana Begum

Member of Parliament for Poplar and Limehouse

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Member of Parliament for Streatham

Zarah Sultana

Member of Parliament for Coventry South

Claudia Webbe

Member of Parliament for Leicester East

Signatories

Diane Abbott

Member of Parliament for Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Tahir Ali

Member of Parliament for Birmingham, Hall Green

Paula Barker

Member of Parliament for Liverpool, Wavertree

Richard Burgon

Member of Parliament for Leeds East

Ian Byrne

Member of Parliament for Liverpool, West Derby

Rosie Cooper

Member of Parliament for West Lancashire

Jeremy Corbyn

Member of Parliament for Islington North

Yvonne Fovargue

Member of Parliament for Makerfield

Barry Gardiner

Member of Parliament for Brent North

Mike Hill

Member of Parliament for Hartlepool

George Howarth

Member of Parliament for Knowsley

Ian Lavery

Member of Parliament for Wansbeck

Clive Lewis

Member of Parliament for Norwich South

John McDonnell

Member of Parliament for Hayes and Harlington

Ian Mearns

Member of Parliament for Gateshead

Grahame Morris

Member of Parliament for Easington

Kate Osborne

Member of Parliament for Jarrow

Graham Stringer

Member of Parliament for Blackley and Broughton

Jon Trickett

Member of Parliament for Hemsworth

Mick Whitley

Member of Parliament for Birkenhead

Christine Jardine

Member of Parliament for Edinburgh West

Layla Moran

Member of Parliament for Oxford West and Abingdon

Wera Hobhouse

Member of Parliament for Bath

Martin Docherty-Hughes

Member of Parliament for West Dunbartonshire

Kenny MacAskill

Member of Parliament for East Lothian

Angus MacNeil

Member of Parliament for Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Stuart McDonald

Member of Parliament for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Jonathan Edwards

Member of Parliament for Carmarthen East Dinefwr

Ben Lake

Member of Parliament for Ceredigion

Liz Saville-Roberts

Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd