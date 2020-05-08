Home

Readers’ survey – Keir Starmer, coronavirus, shadow cabinet

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Share your thoughts on Keir Starmer’s leadership, Labour’s response to the coronavirus crisis and your favourite MPs and shadow cabinet members.

Answer the questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 3pm on Sunday 10th May, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

Tags: Shadow cabinet / Labour / Weekly Survey / Keir Starmer / Coronavirus /

