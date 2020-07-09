A pub landlady’s guide to post-lockdown drinking

Pubs have been working flat out to get everything sorted and welcome people back. Guidelines cover everything from how to organise queues for the toilet to stopping people chanting if we show football matches.

There are new ways of working that we’ve had to do our best to get in place in a ridiculously short period of time. Customers will need to be patient with publicans to help us get everything up and working safely.

Here are a landlady’s top tips to post-lockdown pubs…