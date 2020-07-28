WATCH: In conversation with… Jonathan Reynolds MP

Join us at 6pm on Wednesday, July 29th, for our latest “In conversation with…” online event featuring LabourList editor Sienna Rodgers and Labour’s Shadow Secretary for Work and Pensions Jonathan Reynolds.
If readers have suggestions for questions about the policy brief held by Reynolds, which is the focus of the event, please feel free to email them to us in advance. You will also be able to offer suggestions during the live broadcast.
This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 6pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here.
