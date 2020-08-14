Home

Readers’ survey: Starmer’s leadership, Labour policy and shad cab favourites

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Share your thoughts on Keir Starmer’s leadership and Labour policies, plus pick your favourite shadow cabinet members.

Answer the nine questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 6pm on Sunday 16th August, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

