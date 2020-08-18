Scarlett Westbrook: Why I’m standing to be Young Labour’s under 18s officer

I joined the fight for social justice aged just ten during the run-up to the 2015 general election. I started canvassing for the party after reading books on socialism that I’d taken from my older sister, who was studying for her A-Levels at the time. Now, I’m the youngest person in the world to have an A-Level in government and politics, which I gained at 13 having self-taught the course, and a dedicated party and climate activist. I am standing to be Young Labour’s under 18s officer on a platform of building a liberated, open and inclusive organising space for young members, where we can be equipped with all of the knowledge, support and skills needed to thrive in youth activism.

From organising my local climate strikes in the West Midlands, to setting up a mutual aid group in Birmingham – from meeting with all Westminster opposition party leaders alongside many other parliamentarians with the aim of improving their climate and inequality policy, to even contributing to the first-ever student-written bill, the English Climate Emergency Act – I’m proud of the work that I’ve been doing. I campaigned, canvassed and leafleted in the last three general elections and have volunteered as a constituency caseworker. This depth of experience means that I know exactly what it’s like to be one of the youngest members of our party, whether that’s in spaces organising at the grassroots or in Westminster.

The climate strikes and recent protests over downgraded A-Level results disprove the myth that young people are apolitical and apathetic, and as an organiser in both spaces I know this firsthand. As a demographic, we have incredible energy, passion and skills that are too often ignored. It is time for us to change that, because our voices must be heard. We need to build a Young Labour that is accessible for all and intersectional, which means the provision of improved safeguarding measures for our age group so that we can access further opportunities to get involved in the party without fear. As a young girl in the party, I’m well aware of the risks posed to me, and we must diminish these risks, once and for all.

This involves measures such as having designated safeguarding leads who are enhanced DBS-checked at local party meetings, conference and other party events and allowing young members to bring an accompanying adult to Constituency Labour Party meetings and party conference at a subsidised cost if said adult is not in the party but just accompanying the minor. It also means having CLP meetings in more accessible places, rather than pubs where lots of them currently are, so that those under 18 can safely engage with local activism.

Not only do we need to break down access barriers in terms of safeguarding, but we also need to in terms of knowledge. We need Young Labour to be actively antiracist and a place where young activists can thrive. We must break down the existing knowledge hierarchy with political education catered specifically towards under 18s, which doesn’t assume a base level of knowledge that most people don’t have.

This education should include antiracism and anti-discrimination training in a variety of formats that are developed by grassroots activists from minority backgrounds. We need to end internal party racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and other prejudices that are running rife. Everyone should be encouraged to take part in this training so that we can be genuinely actively antiracist and anti-discriminatory, for our marginalising traits shouldn’t serve as targets for abuse. We should also supplement this education with a multitude of further accessible resources that are continuously updated, and act as a base for equitable organising because the fight for liberation doesn’t end with a single Zoom call.

I’ll also be calling for broader methods of involvement for our demographic, as we are the most overlooked part within the party, and ensure that Young Labour’s fight for justice is intersectional and inclusive of everyone no matter their race, gender or religion. In a time when hate crime is on the rise, especially against people of colour and trans people, we need to ensure that we campaign for justice – including climate justice – and are vocal on issues of inequality. Currently, I’m the only announced BAME candidate on the ballot for this position, and my lived experience means that I won’t hesitate to call out injustice. And I want to create a space where our youngest members won’t either.

My day job is working for an education reform campaign, which aims to make our education system centre the climate crisis. It also promotes breaking down existing power imbalances to create a fair system that works for everyone; not just those who are neurotypical, middle class and more privileged. I’m also a proud member of Unite the Union and as your under 18s officer, I’ll establish more communication between our under 18 members and trade unions – through union events targeted at our age group – pushing for unionising young workers and strengthening the existing relationships we have. It’s time to make union membership amongst young workers in the party omnipresent – we should all have protected employment rights despite our age.

With your vote, I’ll ensure that our voices are uplifted and represented at every level of the party and create a space in Young Labour for our age group that is safe, democratic, and a place where young people can thrive in their organising for a better world. This movement raised me, and now I want to build on that platform so that thousands of other young people can say the same. For justice, liberation, and unequivocal inclusion, you can nominate me here and together, we can create a space where we can all thrive. My membership number is L1790408.