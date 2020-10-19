Labour shadow minister Yasmin Qureshi hospitalised with Covid

Yasmin Qureshi MP has been admitted to hospital and is being treated for pneumonia after contracting coronavirus along with hundreds of new admissions in the Greater Manchester area in recent days.

After receiving a positive test for Covid-19 two weeks ago, the shadow minister for international development issued a statement on social media today to say that she has been receiving treatment at the Royal Bolton Hospital since Saturday.

The Bolton South MP wrote on Facebook this morning: “Two weeks ago, I began to feel unwell. I then tested positive for Covid-19, so my family and I immediately self-isolated at home. I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.”

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, who contracted coronavirus last month, was found to have knowingly travelled 380 miles from Glasgow to London and back while infected with the virus and is now facing calls to resign from parliament.

Qureshi added: “I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but after ten days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia.

“I’m being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital. They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances.

“Although I am currently in hospital, my staff are continuing to work as normal – if you have any issues that you need help with, please get in touch by contacting the office on [email protected]”

In response to the news, Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: “My thoughts are with my friend @YasminQureshiMP who has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“My thanks go to the staff caring for Yasmin at the Royal Bolton Hospital, along with NHS staff across the country who are on the frontline against Covid-19.”

Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth tweeted: “Sending my very best wishes to @YasminQureshiMP. I know the care she will be receiving from NHS staff will be excellent as always. We all look forward to seeing her recover from this virus and back in the Commons soon.”

Qureshi’s constituency is in Greater Manchester, which has been placed under Tier 2 Covid restrictions and local leaders are currently in negotiations about the region entering the more severe Tier 3 measures.

Downing Street has said that it wants the area to enter Tier 3, which is the highest alert level for the virus, but the move is being resisted by local representatives including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Burnham has been calling for the government to put in place greater financial support for workers and businesses who would be affected by the move to Tier 3. Talks have been ongoing for several days.

The mayor this morning criticised a rumoured £100m government lockdown support package for Greater Manchester, arguing that “it’s not about the size of the cheque, it’s about saving low-paid workers”.

This followed a joint statement issued by local leader last week, which called for a furlough scheme covering 80% of workers’ wages, 80% income support for the self employed and a “proper compensation scheme for businesses”.

The government’s rumoured £100m offer today does not meet these demands. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has declared the region will be forced into Tier 3 restrictions from tomorrow if the leaders do not accept the package.

Tier 3 rules include the banning of mixing with others who live outside of your household in both indoor and outdoor settings, pubs and bars are required to close and people are told to avoid non-essential travel.