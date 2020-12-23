Keir Starmer’s Christmas message: “There is light at the end of the tunnel”

Below is the full text of Keir Starmer’s Christmas message.

I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. It’s is a time to celebrate and come together with our family and friends. It’s a time for Christians in Britain and across the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The values of Christianity of generosity, of kindness and hope, have shone through this year. In every village, every town and every city we have seen the very best of Britain.

The key workers who have been our country’s rock. The servicemen and servicewomen who have stepped up. And the incredible scientists who have discovered a vaccine.

I know it hasn’t been easy. I know for many of our key workers they will have to step up again, one more time, this Christmas.

As will our armed forces, who have been deployed here and across the overseas. To all of you, a heartfelt thank you.

Christmas is a time for us to be thankful for what we value most and to care for those who have lost so much.

Too many families have lost loved ones this year. For many, that is going to mean an empty space around the Christmas table.

And I know how difficult this period will be without them. To all of those families, to all of you in isolation, my thoughts are with you all.

This year has been like no other. But there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The vaccine will be distributed. The spread of the virus will slow. Businesses will reopen.

And we will recapture the spirit that has got us through the pandemic and rebuild a better future for our country.

So, wherever you are and however you’re celebrating stay safe, have a very merry Christmas and I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.