Starmer enters self-isolation after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Keir Starmer has entered self-isolation in line with the government’s coronavirus rules after coming into contact with a member of staff from his private office who has tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Starmer said: “This afternoon Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his private office staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home.”

It is understood that the Labour leader last came into contact with the member of staff on Tuesday this week, and that he will follow the government guidelines by self-isolating until Wednesday, December 16th.

Starmer was also forced to enter coronavirus self-isolation and start working from home on September 14th. On that occasion, he was told that a member of his household has showed possible symptoms of Covid-19.

The opposition leader was not understood to have shown any symptoms of the virus himself then either, and he left self-isolation two days later after one of his children tested negative for Covid-19.