Your guidance puts us in firing line, 175 local chairs and secretaries tell Evans

175 chairs and secretaries from 124 Constituency Labour Parties have told the party’s general secretary David Evans today that his guidance limiting the discussion of certain controversial motions puts them “in the firing line”.

In a letter to Evans, locally elected officials from across the country have complained that the restrictions on items of party business and accompanying threats of suspension are “undermining our efforts to build up our local parties”.

They write: “We feel that your recent guidance only puts us further into the firing line, and is affecting the mental and physical health of chairs and secretaries, many of whom are standing down from their posts because of the stress.”

The chairs and secretaries have said they are being asked to “break our own standing orders” and “the rules of the party” when told to override votes by their local parties in favour of allowing discussions that go against guidance.

They have called on the general secretary to withdraw the guidance sent to local parties and to halt any disciplinary action currently being taken against local party officers for facilitating discussion of prohibited party business.

Labour’s general secretary told local party secretaries, chairs, MPs, MSPs and MSPs in November that motions on the suspension of the whip from Jeremy Corbyn – including expressions of solidarity – would be “ruled out of order”.

He said such items for debate were “providing a flashpoint for the expression of views that undermine the Labour Party’s ability to provide a safe and welcoming space for all members, in particular our Jewish members”.

In an email to local officials yesterday, Evans thanked officers who have been implementing his guidance by not allowing the motions to be heard. He reiterated that limits must be in place to ensure meetings are safe for Jewish members.

Banned motions include any criticising the Equality and Human Rights Commission report that found Labour responsible for unlawful acts, expressions of solidarity with Jeremy Corbyn, and motions of no confidence in Evans or Keir Starmer.

A motion urging its local party’s conference delegation to vote against the confirmation of Evans as general secretary was also ruled out of order, LabourList understands. It had been on the Hull North Labour agenda sent via the Organise tool.

Bath Labour has had its annual general meeting postponed until further notice. An investigation is underway, but members were told by the local executive: “We have been told it is not a disciplinary process but do not know what it is about.”

The Jewish Labour Movement, a party-affiliated organisation, has expressed concern over certain motions being heard and in November offered its members “practical guidance in line with our duty of care” in response to such discussions.

Momentum and Labour left figures have criticised the ruling on motions. Richard Burgon has described it as a “clampdown on legitimate discussion”, saying: “It’s a basic democratic right that members can decide what they discuss.”

A number of suspensions have taken place, including in Bristol West, Tottenham, Chipping Barnet, Hampstead and Kilburn, Chingford and Woodford Green, Birkenhead. Corbyn himself has called for such action to be dropped.

Below is the full text of the letter sent to David Evans.

Dear David Evans,

We are writing to you, as Constituency Labour Party secretaries and chairs, to raise our concerns about recent emails you have sent us, that instruct secretaries and chairs to prohibit discussion on certain topics.

Our party membership and its collective discussion in local branch and CLP meetings are vital to building an effective local political party. Unfortunately, the recent emails from you, placing restrictions on items of party business that can be discussed in meetings, accompanied by threats and suspensions, are undermining our efforts to build up our local parties. Democratically discussing the issues of party business that concern our members helps us develop and motivate our local party.

Treating our members’ rights with respect is also important for morale and increases the capacity of local parties to turn outwards and campaign in elections. Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right that was long fought for and has been traditionally upheld by the Labour Party, including in our party meetings. The right to freedom of expression is not only about the right to speak but it is also about the right to listen to others and for different views to be heard. Party members should have the right to express their views, including on whether the whip should or should not be restored to Jeremy Corbyn.

The policing of discussion, on a decision which has received a lot of media attention, is also demanding a great deal from volunteers who take up the role of administrators to facilitate and encourage dynamic campaigning local parties. Our local members and party officers are all volunteers, many of whom work very hard for the party. We feel that your recent guidance only puts us further into the firing line, and is affecting the mental and physical health of chairs and secretaries, many of whom are standing down from their posts because of the stress. This is expertise the Party can ill afford to lose with important elections coming up in May 2021.

Suspensions of officers who allow discussion on the removal of the whip from Jeremy Corbyn to take place also raises serious issues – chairs have in some instances had their membership of the party suspended for allowing discussion to take place when the General Committee or All Member Meeting has voted for them to do so. As CLP Officers, we are elected by General Committees or All Member Meetings, not appointed by the General Secretary and therefore we are being called upon, under threat of membership suspension, to break our own standing orders, and the rules of the party.

It is vital for us that the national party acts in a responsible way to help us maintain members’ enthusiasm to campaign for Labour. The attempts to stifle legitimate discussion are harming our local parties and their campaigning capacity, notwithstanding the suppression of members’ rights to speak and be heard.

We urge you to withdraw the ‘guidance’ you have sent to our CLPs and halt any disciplinary action currently being taken against Party Officers for facilitating democratic discussion of party business.

We look forward to your response.

CLP Chair, Aberconwy

CLP Secretary, Aberconwy

CLP Chair, Battersea

CLP Co-Secretary, Battersea

CLP Co-Secretary, Battersea

CLP Chair, Berwick-upon-Tweed

CLP Secretary, Berwick-upon-Tweed

CLP Secretary, Beverley and Holderness

CLP Secretary, Birkenhead

CLP Chair, Birmingham Ladywood

CLP Chair, Bishop Auckland

CLP Secretary, Bishop Auckland

CLP Chair, Blyth Valley

CLP Chair, Bolton West

CLP Chair, Brecon & Radnorshire

CLP Secretary, Brecon & Radnorshire

CLP Chair, Brent Central

CLP Secretary, Brent Central

CLP Chair, Brentwood and Ongar

CLP Chair, Brighton Pavilion

CLP Secretary, Brighton Pavilion

CLP Chair, Bristol North West

CLP Secretary, Bristol North West

CLP Chair, Bristol West

CLP Co-Secretary, Bristol West

CLP Co-Secretary, Bristol West

CLP Secretary, Caithness, Sutherland and Ross

CLP Secretary, Camberwell and Peckham

CLP Secretary, Camborne, Redruth and Hayle

CLP Secretary, Carlisle

CLP Chair, Carmarthenshire East and Dinefwr

CLP Secretary, Carmarthenshire East and Dinefwr

CLP Chair, Carshalton and Wallington

CLP Secretary, Carshalton and Wallington

CLP Chair, Ceredigion

CLP Secretary, Ceredigion

CLP Secretary, Chelmsford

CLP Chair, Chipping Barnet

CLP Secretary, Chipping Barnet

CLP Secretary, City of Durham CLP

CLP Secretary, Cleethorpes

CLP Chair, Clwyd South

CLP Secretary, Clwyd South

CLP Secretary, Cynon Valley

CLP Secretary, Dover

CLP Chair, Dulwich and West Norwood

CLP Secretary, Dulwich and West Norwood

CLP Secretary, Dwyfor Meirionnydd

CLP Secretary, Ealing North

CLP Secretary, Ealing Southall

CLP Chair, Elmet and Rothwell

CLP Chair, Filton & Bradley Stoke

CLP Secretary, Filton & Bradley Stoke

CLP Chair, Forest of Dean

CLP Secretary, Forest of Dean

CLP Secretary, Glasgow Kelvin

CLP Chair, Hackney North and Stoke Newington

CLP Secretary, Hackney North and Stoke Newington

CLP Chair, Hackney South & Shoreditch

CLP Secretary, Hackney South & Shoreditch

CLP Secretary, Halifax

CLP Secretary, Hampstead & Kilburn

CLP Chair, Harborough

CLP Chair, Harrow East

CLP Secretary, Harrow East

CLP Chair, Hastings and Rye

CLP Secretary, Hemsworth

CLP Chair, Hendon

CLP Secretary, Hendon

CLP Chair, Heywood & Middleton

CLP Secretary, Heywood & Middleton

CLP Chair, Hornsey & Wood Green

CLP Secretary, Hornsey & Wood Green

CLP Secretary, Horsham

CLP Secretary, Inverness Teuchter

CLP Chair, Islington North

CLP Secretary, Islington North

CLP Chair, Kenilworth and Southam

CLP Chair, Kingston upon Hull North

CLP Secretary, Kingston upon Hull North

CLP Chair, Labour International

CLP Secretary, Labour International

CLP Chair, Leeds North East

CLP Secretary, Leeds North East

CLP Chair, Leicester West

CLP Chair, Leyton & Wanstead

CLP Secretary, Leyton & Wanstead

CLP Chair, Liverpool Riverside

CLP Secretary, Liverpool Walton

CLP Secretary, Loughborough

CLP Chair, Luton North

CLP Secretary, Luton North

CLP Secretary, Luton South

CLP Secretary, Maidenhead

CLP Chair, Maidstone & The Weald

CLP Secretary, Maidstone & The Weald

CLP Secretary, Mansfield

CLP Chair, Mid Bedfordshire

CLP Secretary, Mid Bedfordshire

CLP Chair, Mid Sussex

CLP Secretary, Mid Sussex

CLP Secretary, Mid Worcestershire

CLP Chair, Montgomeryshire

CLP Secretary, Montgomeryshire

CLP Chair, Morley & Outwood

CLP Secretary, Morley & Outwood

CLP Secretary, Newbury

CLP Secretary, Newcastle North

CLP Chair, North Devon

CLP Secretary, North East Bedfordshire

CLP Secretary, North East Fife

CLP Chair, North West Cambridgeshire

CLP Secretary, North West Cambridgeshire

CLP Secretary, Northampton South

CLP Chair, Nottingham East

CLP Chair, Orkney Islands

CLP Secretary, Orkney Islands

CLP Chair, Oxford East

CLP Chair, Pendle

CLP Secretary, Pendle

CLP Secretary, Penrith and the Border

CLP Chair, Pudsey

CLP Chair, Reading District

CLP Secretary, Reading District

CLP Chair, Rotherham

CLP Secretary, Rotherham

CLP Chair, Rushcliffe

CLP Chair, Scarborough & Whitby

CLP Secretary, Scarborough & Whitby

CLP Chair, Sedgefield

CLP Chair, Sefton Central

CLP Secretary, Sheffield Central

CLP Secretary, Sheffield Hallam

CLP Chair, Shipley

CLP Secretary, Shipley

CLP Chair, Somerton and Frome

CLP Secretary, South East Cambridgeshire

CLP Secretary, South East Cornwall

CLP Chair, South Staffordshire

CLP Secretary, South Suffolk

CLP Chair, South Thanet

CLP Secretary, South West Bedforshire

CLP Chair, South West Wiltshire

CLP Secretary, South West Wiltshire

CLP Secretary, Southampton Itchen

CLP Chair, St Austell & Newquay

CLP Secretary, St Austell & Newquay

CLP Secretary, Stevenage

CLP Secretary, Stockton South

CLP Secretary, Suffolk Coastal

CLP Secretary, Sutton and Cheam

CLP Chair, Swansea West

CLP Secretary, Thornbury & Yate

CLP Secretary, Tonbridge & Malling

CLP Secretary, Tooting

CLP Secretary, Tottenham

CLP Chair, Truro and Falmouth

CLP Secretary, Truro and Falmouth

CLP Secretary, Wallasey

CLP Secretary, Wansbeck

CLP Chair, Warley

CLP Secretary, Warley

CLP Secretary, Washington and Sunderland West

CLP Secretary, West Suffolk

CLP Secretary, Weston-super-Mare

CLP Chair, Wimbledon

CLP Secretary, Wimbledon

CLP Chair, Windsor

CLP Secretary, Windsor

CLP Secretary, Wirral West

CLP Secretary, Woking

CLP Chair, Wolverhampton South West

CLP Secretary, Wolverhampton South West

CLP Chair, Worcester

CLP Secretary, Worcester