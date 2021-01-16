Ged Killen selected for any future by-election in Margaret Ferrier seat

Scottish Labour and Co-operative politician Ged Killen has been selected by the party to fight any future by-election in the parliamentary seat of Rutherglen and Hamilton West that is currently held by Margaret Ferrier.

Commenting on his selection for the Westminster constituency, Killen said: “I am delighted that Scottish Labour members in Rutherglen and Hamilton West have chosen me as their candidate.

“Being an MP is a privilege, not a right. It would be the greatest honour of my life to have the opportunity to represent my community in the House of Commons once again.

“Too many people in Rutherglen and Hamilton West are falling through the gaps in government support. As we emerge from the pandemic, we need an MP who will be completely focused on fighting for the health, wellbeing and jobs of people in our constituency.”

Ferrier, who secured the seat as an SNP candidate in 2019 but now sits as an Independent, was suspended by her party in October after travelling by train from Glasgow to London and back with coronavirus.

The MP felt unwell and was tested for Covid during the last weekend of September. She subsequently took a 380-mile train journey to London the following Monday, even delivering a speech in parliament that day.

She then received a positive result and still chose not to self-isolate, instead taking a train home to Glasgow. In January, she was arrested and charged by the police in Scotland with “culpable and reckless conduct”.

Killen, who was the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West from 2017 to 2019, when the SNP regained it, has lived in Rutherglen for most of his life and previously served as a South Lanarkshire councillor.

Labour has selected a candidate for the seat, but Ferrier has insisted that she will not stand down. She could face a recall vote if suspended from the House of Commons by the standards commissioner for more than ten days.