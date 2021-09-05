Nadia Whittome returns to parliament after leave due to mental ill health

Backbench Labour MP Nadia Whittome has announced that she is set to return to parliament on Monday after taking a leave of absence due to mental ill health relating to a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis.

Whittome revealed in late May that she had been battling persistent health issues due to PTSD and that, on the advice of her doctor, she was going to take time off work to allow her health to improve.

The Nottingham East MP today said: “I am excited to be back in parliament representing the people of Nottingham East. I am feeling well, making strong progress with my recovery and confident that I can now return to work.

“I want to thank everyone for their understanding over the last three months. The outpouring of support from so many different quarters was truly humbling – from colleagues checking in on me, to constituents stopping me in the street.”

“I was particularly heartened by messages from others who have also experienced PTSD. I’m glad that being open about my diagnosis has raised awareness about this condition and has in some small way helped others to talk about their own mental health.

“I was privileged to be able to take the time off that I needed for my recovery. But this should be a right for everyone. I look forward to fighting for the changes needed to make this a reality.

“While I’ve been away, my office has pulled out all the stops to support constituents – helping families in overcrowded housing, people owed money by the DWP, and constituents with relatives in Afghanistan.

“I’m pleased to be back at work tackling these important issues and so many more with renewed energy and determination.”

Whittome is the ‘Baby of the House’ as the youngest MP, having been elected at the age of 23 in the 2019 general election. She replaced Chris Leslie who quit Labour and lost his deposit when he stood as an independent.

The Nottingham MP was on Labour’s frontbench, serving as parliamentary private secretary to Jonathan Ashworth, until losing her role when she defied the Labour whip to vote against the overseas operations bill at second reading.