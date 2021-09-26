Progressive Britain to launch new politician’s panel with Labour frontbench MPs

Progressive Britain, the organisation formerly known as Progress, is set to unveil a new ‘politician’s panel’ including members of the Labour frontbench as part of its annual party conference rally in Brighton this evening.

At 8.30pm at the Brighton Beach Club today, the group will launch a panel of Labour figures who will “inform” its programme of research and policy work over the coming year. The politicians are:

Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South and shadow chief Secretary to the Treasury

Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North and Shadow Secretary of State for Child Poverty

Liz Kendall, MP for Leicester West and shadow minister for social care

Pat McFadden, MP for Wolverhampton Southwest, and shadow economic secretary to the Treasury

Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council

Cllr Tudor Evans, Labour group leader, Plymouth Council

Gavin Callaghan, former leader of Basildon Council

Daniel Johnson, MSP for Edinburgh Southern and Scottish Labour spokesperson for finance

Cllr Arooj Shah, leader of Oldham

Cllr Terry Paul, Newham Council

LabourList understands that Progressive Britain is still looking for at least two members to join the panel, which is intended to represent perspectives from around the country and include politicians working on key day-to-day issues.

“They will shape and guide Progressive Britain’s forthcoming research and policy development work on, Labour and the nations, a new economic settlement and how the history of Labour can inform its future,” Progressive Britain said in a statement.

“Details of these strands will be announced in due course and they are part of Progressive Britain’s goal to produce more high quality and politically useful research, such as our recent paper Rebuilding Labour and the Nation.”