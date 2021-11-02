Left wins narrow majority in UNISON Labour Link committee election

Candidates on the left slate ‘Time for Real Change’ have won a narrow majority on the Labour Link committee of the Labour-affiliated trade union UNISON as results published today show they secured six of the 11 seats up for grabs.

Billie Reynolds, Paul Holmes, Aileen McLoughlin and Ruth Cashman from the left slate were all successful, while Tracy Grant and Mark Fisher were elected unopposed. Helen Smith, Anjona Roy and Joanne Moorcroft lost their elections.

Of the candidates backed by Labour First, Janet McKenna, Karen Atkinson and Linda Hobson were successful, and Katrina Murray and Steve Jones won their uncontested elections. Anu Prashar, Maureen Cleator, Alison Evans and Ken Curran lost their battles.

There are 12 other Labour Link seats, which come from UNISON’s national executive council and are currently evenly balanced politically. Overall, this gives the left 12 Labour Link seats and a majority of one – though UNISON president Paul Holmes is suspended.

Votes for the regional representatives on the body had to be returned by October 13th. Labour Link makes decisions about UNISON’s relationship with Labour and how the union votes in Labour elections and selections.

Below are the 2021 Labour Link committee election results.