Labour candidate for Bolsover stands down amid miners’ compensation row

Labour’s newly selected candidate for Bolsover has stood down after it emerged that he was fined £5,000 over his law firm’s handling of miners’ compensation claims.

The Times reported on Monday that former solicitor Jerry Hague, who was chosen as the next Labour candidate for Bolsover earlier this month, had admitted professional misconduct and received a fine after his firm deducted money from compensation awarded to sick miners.

LabourList understands that the Labour Party was not aware of the allegations during the selection process and that the party contacted Hague as soon as the reports emerged. The party is understood to have agreed that Hague could no longer remain as the candidate.

Hague said in a statement: “With sadness, I am standing down as the Labour parliamentary candidate for the Bolsover constituency. It has been an honour to be selected by local party members, and the decision I have come to is based upon the interests of the Labour Party.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support throughout my campaign and look forward to offering my backing to the Bolsover [Constituency Labour Party] and the candidate it will go onto choose.”

According to The Times, Graysons, the law firm for which Hague worked, earned £38.3m handling more than 20,000 claims against British Coal by former miners and their families, as part of a compensation scheme set up by the government in 1998.

Hague and another partner at the firm reached an agreement with the Derbyshire area National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in January 1998 that Graysons would be the chosen law firm.

Most claimants entered into a funding agreement with the NUM under which they agreed to pay the union a “fixed sum of money” out of their final settlement, which was “deducted from the settlement monies by the firm and paid to NUM”.

Hague was one of four Graysons solicitors who in 2010 admitted to breaking conduct rules by failing to give clients adequate advice on costs and the “merits” of the NUM funding agreement. Following an appearance before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal, Hague was fined £5,000.

Hague was selected as the candidate for Bolsover in early December. LabourList understands that he was selected ahead of former army colonel Davy Jones in second, with National Education Union official Natalie Fleet coming third.

Hague’s endorsements included Usdaw, the NUM and the FBU. He was previously selected to stand in Sherwood at the 2019 election, coming in second behind incumbent Tory MP Mark Spencer by 16,186 votes.

Bolsover’s current MP is Conservative Mark Fletcher, who was elected with a majority of 5,299 votes in 2019, beating long-standing Labour MP Dennis Skinner who had represented the seat for 49 years.