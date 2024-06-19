Forde report: Labour accused of seeking to ‘silence’ Martin Forde KC

Labour has been accused of seeking to “silence” the leading lawyer Martin Forde, who authored a report into wide-ranging problems in the party.

The report investigated allegations of bullying, racism, sexism and factionalism made in an internal party document leaked in 2020.

The Independent reported on Wednesday that lawyers for Labour wrote to Forde after the report was published, stating the party was “considering all of its options” and accusing Forde of making “extensive negative and highly prejudicial comments”.

Forde told The Independent the letter had sought to remind him of his professional duties, adding: ” I don’t like my professionalism or ethics being questioned…but I felt it was more.

He added: “I’m a private individual; they can’t silence me. I fundamentally object to people saying to me, ‘You don’t know how to behave as a professional.’ I’m afraid that Black professionals get it all the time.

He also told the paper: “I am sure that people will definitely see it as a collateral attack on a Black professional.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is fully committed to tackling racist and discriminatory attitudes wherever they arise, within and outside the Party. Labour has apologised for the culture and attitudes expressed by senior staff that were examined by the Forde Report.

“We are proud the Party has completed work on the recommendations made by Martin Forde and want to place on record, once again, our thanks to Martin for his hard work.

“Labour has introduced a new, independent complaints process, code of conduct on Afrophobia, anti-Black racism and Islamophobia and mandatory training for staff on Afrophobia and anti-Black racism.

“We are delighted that Labour has more Black candidates, and Black male candidates in particular, than ever before.”

But Mish Rahman, a member of Labour’s national executive committee on the left of the party, said: “This legal threat from the Labour Party to Mr Forde is consistent with the behaviour of Starmer’s Labour Party, which is intent on cracking down on any dissent or criticism rather than the actual perpetrators of racism.”

