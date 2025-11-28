LabourList needs you – join our board

LabourList is looking for applicants to join our board. Those interested should review the role description below and send a CV and cover letter to [email protected] by no later than close of play Sunday 11th January 2026. Directors are unremunerated.

About the LabourList board vacancies

LabourList is looking for two individuals to join our board of directors.

They will be pivotal in overseeing LabourList’s operational and strategic planning, as well as ensuring LabourList is making effective progress towards its goals while maintaining the highest standards of governance and accountability.

This comes at an exciting time for LabourList as it moves from strength to strength under the leadership of a new team and revamped strategy, with the Labour Party now in Government.

Responsibilities

Work with the executive team (editor and business manager) to approve strategic objectives, targets and annual budgets.

Monitor and evaluate LabourList’s financial, editorial and wider performance and progress towards its strategic objectives.

Provide oversight for LabourList’s financial management, including monitoring of the budget, to ensure the sound financial standing of LabourList.

Advocate for and represent LabourList with external stakeholders, including supporting fundraising and business development activities.

Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Support the selection, recruitment and appointment process for staff and board appointments.

Provide regular support, mentoring and decision-making guidance to the executive team as required.

Attend bi-monthly in-person board meetings – currently held the 2nd Wednesday of every other month from 10.30am to 12pm in a central London venue.

Required experience, skills and qualities

We are specifically looking for someone with some or all of the following. Note we aiming to recruit two new Board members so you do not need to possess all of the following:

Experience working in a senior commercial / business development role.

Experience in fundraising.

Experience developing a digital strategy for an organisation.

We also require the successful candidate to have:

An understanding of and commitment to LabourList’s purpose as described below.

Enough capacity to provide around a day a month of support, including but not limited to monthly board meetings and other engagements, such as fundraising events and Labour Conference, as required.

Given the existing wealth of experience on our board, we are eager to offer this opportunity to someone without prior board level experience.

Desirable experience

Knowledge of corporate governance principles and best practices.

Deep knowledge and experience of the Labour Party.

Experience in journalism, particularly online journalism.

Experience holding a senior role within a newsroom.

About LabourList

LabourList provides the leading dedicated forum for authoritative news, insightful analysis and robust debate about the Labour Party across the UK, through our website, social media, daily newsletter and events.

More than 34,000 readers subscribe to our daily news and comment briefing on all things Labour.

Our readers, contributors and speakers alike come from across the party and beyond it, from cabinet ministers, backbenchers, councillors and members to experts, journalists and campaigners.

Launched in 2009, we are supportive of the Labour Party, but independent of it. Our purpose is to be an honest and trusted friend of the Labour Party – support the Labour Party to be the best it can be, win elections, secure power, govern well and improve the lives of the people of the UK and beyond.

LabourList seeks to help individuals and organisations understand and navigate the Labour Party – inform and educate by covering in depth what other news outlets can’t (or won’t). We do this by explaining and analysing issues, news and debate through a Labour lens – exploring the perspectives of the grassroots membership, local and devolved representatives, the PLP and the government.

Our purpose is also to provide a non-factional platform on our site, daily email and social media, and through events for rigorous debate and reflective analysis on Labour’s direction, facilitating a wide range of views from within the party and outside it – together informing and shaping the party’s future.

LabourList is a private company limited by guarantee without share capital.



