Phillipson unveils plans for breakfast clubs at every primary school in England

Bridget Phillipson has unveiled plans to introduce breakfast clubs at every primary school in England, declaring that such clubs “drive up standards and achievement” and “improve behaviour and attendance”.

Addressing Labour conference today, the Shadow Education Secretary said: “We will introduce breakfast clubs for every child in every primary school in England. Breakfast clubs drive up standards and achievement. They improve behaviour and attendance. Because it’s about the club, as well as the breakfast.

“They enable parents to work. They give mams and dads choices. And they will help us build the economy we all need and the society we all want.”

Phillipson said the move would be the “first step” on the road to a “modern childcare system” that “supports families from the end of parental leave, right through to the end of primary school”.

Labour said the proposal would be the centrepiece of its ambition “to build a future where children come first” and put “families at the heart of the party’s drive to deliver the jobs and growth of the future”. Labour proposes to fund the policy by reinstating the 45% top rate of income tax.

Phillipson told conference: “The Tories put the richest first. We put children first. And we know these Tories will go on making the wrong choices.”

“A government that is failing our children. Childcare in crisis. A recovery programme in chaos. School buildings collapsing. A skills system unfit for today, never mind tomorrow. Universities treated as a political battleground, not a public good,” the Labour frontbencher added.

Phillipson reaffirmed Labour’s plan to end tax breaks for private schools, declaring that Labour would use the funds raised to deliver the “most ambitious school improvement programme for a generation”, including recruiting thousands more teachers and widening access to arts, music and drama.

“Education transformed my life. I know it can transform every life. It will be my mission as your Education Secretary to make sure it does,” she declared.

Below is the full text of the speech delivered by Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to Labour’s conference in Liverpool today.

Conference, it is the greatest privilege of all, to be here today as Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary. Heading a fantastic team of shadow education ministers. Because nothing is more important to our futures than education.

As Keir said yesterday, Labour will run towards the challenges of tomorrow. And if we are to solve the biggest challenges we face, spreading prosperity, tackling climate change, revitalising our communities and building a fairer, greener future, in a world where children born today will live into the next century, where workplaces are changing as never before, where reskilling throughout life is essential, then education must be at the heart of every part of that. And we must build a future where children come first.

Conference, this is personal for me. My mam brought me up on her own. I remember my time at school under the Tories. Classes too big, books too few. Money short and opportunities rare. Families like mine judged, not helped. But I was lucky. I had a loving family, who valued education. I went to great state schools. With teachers who saw the value and worth in each and every one of us. But life should not come down to luck.

That is why I am determined that every child, in every school, in every corner of our country should have the best possible start. So, we need a fresh vision of that education. One that looks to the future, not the past. A curriculum that prizes skills, as well as knowledge. That values and nurtures creativity, alongside academic success. We need an education system that enables every child to achieve and thrive.

Our priorities will define that vision. Conference, that is why we will end the tax breaks private schools enjoy. We will use that money to deliver the most ambitious school improvement programme for a generation. Recruiting thousands more teachers to help children excel in science and maths and thrive with access to sport, art, music and drama.

Working with brilliant teachers, leaders, support staff and unions. We will drive up standards everywhere. We will build a modern careers advice and work experience system. So young people across our schools and colleges leave education, ready for work and ready for life.

Conference, it is the simple language of priorities. The Tories put the richest first. We put children first. And we know these Tories will go on making the wrong choices. Because education, under this government is like a school maths problem. If you have five Education Secretaries in one year. Three of them, who haven’t got a clue what they are doing. Two of them, who want a return to the 50s. What have you got left?

I’ll tell you. A government that is failing our children. Childcare in crisis. A recovery programme in chaos. School buildings collapsing. A skills system unfit for today, never mind tomorrow. Universities treated as a political battleground, not a public good. Conference, we will make different choices. For children and families across this country. For the world our children will inherit.

Today, parents spend more on childcare than on their rent or mortgages. Yet what do we see? Nurseries closing. Spiralling costs. Mams giving up the jobs they love, because they can’t drop their kids at school and get to work on time. The Tories denying parents choices, denying children the best start they deserve.

And yet the evidence couldn’t be clearer: gaps in learning and development; gaps in opportunities open up early. So, our plan must start early too. Today, conference, I can tell you that the next Labour government will build a modern childcare system. One that supports families from the end of parental leave, right through to the end of primary school. One that gives our children the start to their day, and the start to their life, they deserve. One that gives parents time to succeed. And our economy the chance to grow.

Conference, as the first step on that road, today I can announce that we will introduce breakfast clubs for every child in every primary school in England. Breakfast clubs drive up standards and achievement. They improve behaviour and attendance. Because it’s about the club, as well as the breakfast. They enable parents to work. They give mams and dads choices. And they will help us build the economy we all need and the society we all want. We will fund this landmark first step on that road by restoring the higher income tax rate for the very richest.

Because conference, our children are our priority. And while education starts in childhood, it doesn’t end there. The skills system should support people, to reskill and upskill. It should support companies to invest in their future and in ours. Conference, it doesn’t. It needs to change and change it we will.

That’s why our announcement yesterday, building on the work of David Blunkett and the council of skills advisors is crucial. By reforming the apprenticeships levy we will give people opportunities to retrain, to upskill and to learn throughout life. And we’ll drive a focus on growth across government. By creating Skills England to bring together businesses, unions, and training providers to work in partnership, leading a national mission to upskill our country.

Conference, education is about opportunity. For each of us, for all of us, all our life long. But it’s about opportunity for our whole country too. The opportunities we all gain from a growing economy, where working parents are supported to succeed, where all our children can achieve and thrive. That is the society Labour wants to build. We will only build that fairer society of which we all dream by closing the gap among our children and young people.

Conference, Education transformed my life. I know it can transform every life. It will be my mission as your Education Secretary to make sure it does.