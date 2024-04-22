Revealed: Poll finds most managers back Labour’s New Deal for Working People

Four in five British managers believe workers’ rights should be a top priority for national government policies, new polling reveals, with strong support for key elements of Labour’s flagship New Deal for Working People.

The polling from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) – exclusively seen by LabourList – found that 80% of British managers believe workers’ rights should be prioritised in national policies, while 83% think improving workers’ rights can positively impact workplace productivity.

Some business groups have raised concerns about the potential impact of Labour’s plans to strengthen workers’ rights, but the CMI argued its research “suggests they may want to check in with their own management teams” and urged organisations to “ditch the old battles between workers and bosses”.

Justin Madders, shadow minister for business, employment rights and levelling up, posted on X: “This is such an important poll and really shows why we should not be timid about our policies to significantly boost workers’ rights.”

Strong support for policies included in Labour’s New Deal

Labour’s plans for enhanced family-friendly policies and the introduction of a right to disconnect were the most strongly supported policy measures among those surveyed, with 92% saying the policies were very important or fairly important for employers to adopt, and just 6% saying they were not important.

Protections for carers and action plans to eliminate gender, ethnicity and disability inequalities were also backed by the vast majority of respondents, with around 90% of the 1,000 managers surveyed saying such policies were important.

More than four-fifths of respondents (82%) said Labour’s plans to grant day-one rights to all workers were important, while 80% said the same of introducing a right to request flexible working as a default from day one.

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed (74%) said a ban on zero-hours contracts was important for employers to adopt, with the same proportion of respondents saying the publication of pay gaps other than the gender pay gap, such as ethnicity and disability, was also important.

Madders added: “Good and responsible businesses have nothing to fear and much to gain from strengthening workplace protections – by ending the race to the bottom we will promote good working practices.

“We have had a continual weakening of workers rights for far too long and many businesses recognise it is time to reset the balance – our policies are good for workers and good for those businesses who want to do the right thing by their workforce- we should be saying this more!”

Firms ‘need to ditch the old battles between workers and bosses’

CMI director of policy Anthony Painter said: “While some prominent business leaders and groups have called for plans to advance workers’ rights to be watered down, our new research suggests they may want to check in with their own management teams.

“We found that British managers not only believe it’s important for government to implement policies that improve conditions for their workforce, but they actively believe it will drive up productivity.

“Policies that support flexible working, stronger family-friendly rights and a renewed drive to close the gender pay gap are desperately needed if the UK is serious about creating modern workplaces where all employees can thrive.

“Workers want job security, and British managers consistently tell us that improved conditions often lead to higher productivity, recruitment and staff retention. Regardless of where these policies land, the New Deal for Working People plan is at least asking the right questions.

“Organisations need to ditch the old battles between workers and bosses. Our research shows they often want the same thing—a secure job, confident and capable managers and the ability to balance work and life responsibilities effectively.”

TUC: ‘Good employers have nothing to fear from Labour’s plans’

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Managers know their workforce do a better job when they are happy and more secure at work.

“That’s why they overwhelmingly support key policies in Labour’s New Deal for Working People like banning zero-hours contracts and giving workers fundamental day-one rights.

“Since the Conservatives came into power in 2010, insecure work has exploded, living standards have been hammered and productivity has gone through the floor. The UK’s long experiment with a low-rights, low-wage economy has been total failure.

“Labour’s New Deal for Working People stands in stark contrast to the Conservatives’ dire record. A ban on zero-hours contracts, an end to fire and rehire and stronger sick pay – these are just some of the transformative policies Labour is promising with an employment bill in its first 100 days.

“And it would be good for our economy too. Decent, secure jobs are essential to building a motivated, healthy, innovative workforce – all vital for productivity growth. Good employers have nothing to fear from Labour’s plans. They should get behind the New Deal for Working People.”

Labour was approached for comment.

Read our coverage of the 2024 local elections here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].