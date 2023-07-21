Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election results: narrow Labour defeat unpacked

The Labour Party candidate Danny Beales has narrowly finished second in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip parliamentary by-election behind the Conservatives.

Labour had been widely expected to win the outer London seat from the Tories, with some experts saying it was vital to show the party is on course for power at a general election.

Yet Labour confidence is reported to have faded towards the end of the campaign, and some journalists questioned why the party had not done more to manage expectations when it had never won the seat previously.

A Labour spokesperson said: “We know that the Conservatives crashing the economy has hit working people hard, so it’s unsurprising that the ULEZ expansion was a concern for voters here in a by-election.” Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the BBC the London mayor’s ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion policy, which affects the seat, meant it was always going to be difficult for Labour. “You’ve got a situation where things are very tough for people right now – the mortgages they’re paying, the energy bills that they have got. And of course then when they are faced with a potential additional charge, that is going to be a difficult thing.” The Tories had previously dubbed the contest a “referendum on ULEZ”, with elected candidate Steve Tuckell also saying London mayor Sadiq Khan has “lost Labour this election” with the policy.

More in Common director Luke Tryl said “every single person” in an Uxbridge focus group it ran said ULEZ expansion was a “mistake”, with no doubt hard Tory campaigning against a Labour mayor’s policy was key.