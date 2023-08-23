Labour to move national HQ into award-winning ‘smart’ building

Labour is preparing to move its national headquarters into an award-winning “smart” building in south-east London, as part of wider efforts to get the party on an election footing.

Shortly after party conference in October, party staff will move to a new location in Southwark, a stone’s throw from the current office it only moved into last year and less than a 30-minute walk from the Houses of Parliament.

It is understood that six of the party’s regional offices are also moving, including the South East and North West and the party’s Scotland HQ. A senior party source said the chosen new locations are linked to key battleground seats.

The building that will house the party’s new national HQ has only recently been completed, moving its first tenant in in early 2022. According to its developer, the building has received various accolades related to the technology incorporated into its design.

The building features a system of sensors linked to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and lighting controls. Sensors also measure occupancy rates, air quality and noise levels. According to its owners, the system helps to ensure the efficient use of resources and reduces energy use as a result.

The building also features multiple terraces, a significant number of bike parking spaces and a pool bike scheme.

A party source said the new building would be a longer-term home for the party of potentially ten or 15 years – in contrast to the current site that the party moved into in December last year. It is understood that all staff were given tours of the new building last week.

The source added that the party would be able to make the brand new office space fit for purpose ahead of the next general election, helping to turn the party into an “election-winning machine”.

The project has been driven by general secretary David Evans and the party’s new chief operating officer John Lehal, LabourList understands.