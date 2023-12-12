Keir Starmer speech on 2019 defeat: Watch and follow updates and reaction

Keir Starmer is due to give a speech in Milton Keynes this morning, marking the four-year anniversary of the Labour party’s general election defeat in 2019.

The Labour leader will stress his party is “once again a party of service, not protest”, contrasting it with both former leader Jeremy Corbyn’s party and the “psychodrama” of Conservative in-fighting over the “Rwanda gimmick”.

We will be bringing you live updates of all the key lines from the speech, expected from around 10.30am, and reaction afterwards.

We will also add a link to watch it live here when we have it.

8.50am: Why is Starmer in Milton Keynes?

Starmer likely has in mind the fact Milton Keynes North is held by the Conservatives with only a 6,255-vote majority, while Milton Keynes South only has a 6,944-seat majority.

Labour gained 5 councillors in this year’s local elections, taking it to 25 to the Tories’ 17 and Lib Dems’ 15 seats on Milton Keynes council, a unitary authority governing the best known of Britain’s postwar New Towns in Buckinghamshire.

8.46am: Starmer didn’t change Labour ‘for the sake of it’

Ahead of his speech, Starmer posted on X this morning: “However you voted four years ago, you’re still waiting for the change you demanded. I changed the Labour Party – not for the sake of it, but to put us back in the service of working people. Now, I want to change the country.”