What are Labour politicians reading and watching over Christmas?

Merry Christmas. We issued a callout for Labour people to let us know what they’ll be reading, watching and listening over the festive season.

Here’s what we heard back, which hopefully gives some inspiration for readers to delve into things themselves – or failing that, at least some intriguing insights into Labour figures’ tastes for things readers know they very much won’t be delving into, thanks.

Nick Thomas Symonds, shadow minister without portfolio and Torfaen MP

I have already read this book, but I strongly recommend the new Death in the Blood book by Caroline Wheeler, on the appalling infected blood scandal. Her powerful work uncovers an awful injustice and highlights the bravery of so many victims and their families.

For a novel, I’ll be reading Mario Vargas Llosa’s The Feast of the Goat, it’s been recommended by many people over the years – so this Christmas will be a chance to finally read it.

When it comes to watching, as an avid Liverpool fan I’ll be watching the Thomas-Symonds- Starmer derby on 23 December when my team play Arsenal. And much of the rest of Christmas will be battling my son for the TV remote, so he can watch Lego Assembly on YouTube.

Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Equalities Secretary and Oxford East MP

Books wise – Femina by Janina Ramirez; Wifedom by Anna Funder; Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree.

What I’m looking forward to listening to: Missed episodes of Add to Playlist.

Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East

I’ve just bought Naomi Klein’s new book Doppelganger, which is about conspiracy theories and misinformation.

As well as reading that, I’ll be watching trashy Christmas chick-flick-adjacent films on Netflix (think Wild Child if it was set in December) – they’re my guilty pleasure.

Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds North West

Listening to – new Dr Who and new Bar Italia Album The Twits. I don’t have time to read a whole book. Also getting my hands on Sony’s Spiderman for the PS5, Spiderman 2. I don’t have time to read a whole book.Spiderman 2.

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North

I am looking forward to watching the next series of The Newsreader over Christmas and reading The Stinky Sprouts to the kid.

Paul Sweeney, MSP for Glasgow I’m very much looking forward to reading the book Gordon Brown has authored alongside Mohammed A. El-Erian and Michael Spence, Permacrisis: A Plan to Fix a Fractured World. I went along to the University of Glasgow to hear both Brown and Spence talk about the book which was refreshing and inspiring. Over the festive period, I’ll also be gearing up for Celtic Connections so I’ll be listening to lots of trad music – I’m particularly looking forward to listening to King Creosote’s newest album.

Abdi Duale, Labour NEC member

Watching all the Harry Potter films, a tradition. Drinking as much mulled wine as humanly possible and avoiding any arguments on Twitter.