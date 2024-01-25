Full list of 150 battleground target seats that could be key to a Labour majority

New analysis has revealed 150 of the seats Labour would have come closest to winning in 2019 had the election been fought on new boundaries – constituencies that could prove key to the party securing an overall majority at the next election.

The research from the Fabian Society, released today, identified 150 currently non-Labour seats that it argued “will likely make up a very high proportion of the constituencies that Labour will target”, 125 of which are in England and Wales and 25 in Scotland.

A survey carried out by YouGov on behalf of the Fabian Society found that Labour is leading the Tories by 34 percentage points in the seats identified by the report, compared to a lead of 24 percentage points nationally.

Fabian analysis of the survey also found that the swing to Labour since 2019 in these potential marginals was greater than the swing nationally, at 22 percentage points compared to 17.

But the survey, carried out on January 17th and 18th, revealed that 18% of voters in the 150 seats were undecided about how to vote, while 11% said they intended to back Reform (when those saying don’t know and wouldn’t vote were excluded) – voters that the Fabians’ report argues may yet swing back to the Tories.

Fabian Society research manager and report author Ben Cooper said Labour “is right to argue that there is no room for complacency”, adding: “The significant portion of ‘don’t know’ voters and levels of support for Reform shows that there is still a lot of work to do between now and poling day.”

Labour’s ruling national executive committee was reportedly told this week that the party needs so many seats for a working majority, it cannot put the same resources into all of them given finite and capped campaign cash, with data and intelligence informing where resources go.

The Fabian Society’s research found that Labour winning all the seats up to Earley and Woodley (ranked 125) would result in a Labour majority. Without any gains from the SNP, it found that Labour would need to win all the seats in England and Wales up to Bassetlaw (ranked 150).

The full list of the 150 seats is below, including the party that the Fabian Society estimates would have won in 2019 on the new boundaries: