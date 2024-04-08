Labour Students and Young Labour election results in full: Pro-Starmer candidates win control as left routed

Pro-leadership candidates have won the overwhelming majority of seats on the Labour Students and Young Labour committees in internal elections, in a significant defeat for the left in two of the few areas of the party where it currently has majorities.

Candidates on the Organise slate, backed by pro-Keir Starmer campaign group Labour to Win, a partnership between Labour First and Progressive Britain, won most seats in both contests.

Only two candidates on the rival left Socialist Future slate were elected, despite currently having most seats on both committees. It marks the latest in a long line of setbacks for the left across Labour more broadly since Starmer won the leadership.

The full results, including slates and endorsements, are available below:

New Young Labour chair: ‘It shows members want to unite’

The new chair of Young Labour will be Jack Lubner, part of the Organise slate and a south-of-England organiser for the Jewish Labour Movement.

Lubner won with 2,397 votes, more than twice the tally of his Socialist Future-backed rival Alex Charilaou (1,135).

Lubner said he was “delighted”, but added: “The hard work of rebuilding our youth wing starts now. This result shows that young members want to unite and deliver a Labour government that will change young people’s lives for the better.

“I cannot wait to get to work, meet young members across our country and help build the youth wing they deserve.”

Just a handful of roles for the left

Ruby Herbert will be the new chair of Labour Students. The co-chair of Leeds Labour Society, also part of the Organise slate, said she was “honoured and delighted”, thanked her supporters and said she “can’t wait to get started”.

She secured 255 votes, more than the candidates from the left Socialist Future-backed candidate Anya Wilkinson (141 votes) and soft left Open Labour-backed candidate Anna Baxter (73) combined.

Organise-backed Issy Waite, also a Labour parliamentary candidate, was elected secretary with 284 votes to Socialist Future-backed Imara Wright’s 170.

Lewis Warner, also backed by Organise, was elected vice-chair over his more left-wing rival candidate Zachary Bates-Fisher.

Labour First secretary Luke Akehurst called it “almost a clean sweep” for Organise, and “quite a turnaround given the recent history of Young Labour”.

The small number of Socialist Future-backed candidates elected included Chloe Brooks, Young Labour LGBT+ Officer, and Mads Wainman, elected Labour Students’ disabled students officer.

It means the left won just one of 19 roles on the Young Labour committee for which results have been announced so far, and two of 19 on the Labour Students committee.

Brooks said she was “proud to have been elected on a socialist platform prioritising trans rights”, and added: “Congrats to everyone that was elected, and commiserations to those that weren’t – you’re all fantastic activists, don’t let it discourage you.”

Erin Hall was also elected north-west representative on Labour Students.

Young Labour results: The new 2024-2025 committee

Chair of Young Labour Jack Lubner (Organise; Open Labour) Young Labour East Midlands Representative Ruby Simpson (Organise) Young Labour Eastern Representative Daisy Blakemore (Organise) Young Labour North West Representative Lewis Hurst (Organise) Young Labour Northern Representative Jacob Cousens (Organise) Young Labour London Representative Sudanaz Top (Organise) Young Labour Scotland Representative Sol Cuthbertson (Organise; Open Labour) Young Labour South East Representative Lundy Mackenzie (Organise) Young Labour South West Representative Jake Bonetta (Organise) Young Labour Welsh Representative Jess Moultrie (Organise; Open Labour) Young Labour West Midlands Representative Maya Desai (Organise; Open Labour) Young Labour Yorkshire and Humber Representative Lucy Hulme (Organise) Young Labour National Committee – BAME Officer Thripty Dutt (Organise) Young Labour National Committee – Disabled Members’ Officer George Baldock (Organise) Young Labour National Committee – International Officer Ryan Bogle (Organise) Young Labour National Committee – LGBT Officer Chloe Brooks (Socialist Future) Young Labour National Committee – Women’s Officer Bella Simpson (Organise) Young Labour Socialist Society Representative Jimmy Sergi (Organise) Young Labour Trade Union Representatives Adam Birks

Charlie Mower

Grace Ashworth

India Rees

Jess McGuire

Philip Hutchinson

Ralph Ali

Ralph Bennett-Richards Young Labour under 18’s Representative Jake Withers (Organise; Open Labour)

Labour Students results: The new 2024-2025 committee