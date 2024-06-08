Poll: What viewers thought about Rayner’s debate performance

A snap poll of debate watchers conducted by More in Common found that 19% thought Angela Rayner had won the debate, putting her in 2nd place behind Nigel Farage.

25% thought the Reform leader had won the 7-way debate. “None of the above” placed third with 14%.

Respondents were also asked who they thought had done the best job at the debate. 48% said that Rayner had done a very good job or quite a good job, while 25% said they thought she had done a quite or very bad job.

🚨NEW @Moreincommon_ poll of debate watchers: Who won? Farage on top, Rayner 2nd, none of the above 3rd Farage – 25%

Rayner – 19%

None of the above – 14%

Denyer – 11%

Flynn – 10%

Mordaunt – 7%

Cooper – 5%

ap Iowerth – 2% Don’t know – 8% N=1,031 Viewers pic.twitter.com/I9BoSDrWy6 — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) June 7, 2024

The Green Party’s Carla Denyer and the Scottish National Party’s Stephen Flynn received the most favourable response on this question, with 50% saying each had done a quite or a very good job.

Just 7% thought the Conservative Penny Mordaunt had won the debate, but despite this the Leader of the House of Commons proved far more popular than the Rishi Sunak amongst 2019 Conservative voters.

In this demographic, those surveyed would prefer Mordaunt to Sunak as leader by more than a two to one margin.

The 7-way debate, moderated by Mishal Husain, featuring representatives from Labour, the Conservatives, Reform, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, the SNP and Plaid Cymru was the 2nd televised debate of the general election campaign, following Monday night’s contest between the major party leaders Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak.

