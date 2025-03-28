Prime Minister’s director of communications Matthew Doyle ‘to quit’

Matthew Doyle, the Prime Minister’s director of communications, is reportedly standing down after nine months in Downing Street.
The Guardian reports that the senior special adviser is leaving his post after feeling he had stabilised the government’s communications strategy.
He is the second senior member of Keir Starmer’s team to be in office for less than a year, following Sue Gray’s departure as chief of staff last year.
In an email seen by The Guardian, Doyle reportedly wrote: “I am incredibly proud of the part I have played in returning our party to government and the change we are already bringing to the country. Now it’s time to pass the baton on.”
It is reported that former NHS and TikTok communications chief James Lyons will become director of communications (strategy), with deputy communications director Steph Driver set to be elevated to director of communications (delivery).
