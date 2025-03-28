Home

Prime Minister’s director of communications Matthew Doyle ‘to quit’

© pcruciatti/Shutterstock.com

Matthew Doyle, the Prime Minister’s director of communications, is reportedly standing down after nine months in Downing Street.

The Guardian reports that the senior special adviser is leaving his post after feeling he had stabilised the government’s communications strategy.

He is the second senior member of Keir Starmer’s team to be in office for less than a year, following Sue Gray’s departure as chief of staff last year.

In an email seen by The Guardian, Doyle reportedly wrote: “I am incredibly proud of the part I have played in returning our party to government and the change we are already bringing to the country. Now it’s time to pass the baton on.”

It is reported that former NHS and TikTok communications chief James Lyons will become director of communications (strategy), with deputy communications director Steph Driver set to be elevated to director of communications (delivery).

Read more of our Spring Statement news and analysis:

And read more commentary on the Spring Statement:

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on  Bluesky, WhatsApp, ThreadsX or Facebook .

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
  • ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].

Tags: Downing Street / UK Labour Party / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Matthew Doyle / Chancellor / prime Minister / Parliament / Politics / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL