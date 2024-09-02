Former election candidate Darren Rodwell says harassment probe ‘exonerates’ him

Darren Rodwell has said he has been “exonerated” after an investigation into allegations about his behaviour recommended “no further action”.

Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, withdrew as the Labour candidate for Barking at the general election over allegations of sexual harassment were reported in the Independent.

However, Rodwell said that a council investigation into the allegations found “no evidence” to support them.

In a post on social media, Rodwell, who serves as leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “Last week, I met with the council’s monitoring officer of Barking and Dagenham who informed me of the conclusion of the governance investigation, following media allegations about my conduct back in June, which led to my withdrawal as a candidate in the general election.

“I am delighted to confirm the externally commissioned investigation found no evidence to support any of the allegations made about my public or private life and has recommended no further action.

“The council’s investigation brings to an end this chapter and I welcome their findings which, like the Labour Party, found no evidence either ‒ I consider this now exonerates me.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my family through this period, and we now look forward to moving on with new opportunities in our future.”

I’m pleased to finally have been given the all clear of the malicious allegations made against me. I’d like to thank everyone showing me and my family support over this time. pic.twitter.com/49XfVqxbAp — Darren Rodwell (@DarrenRodwell) September 2, 2024



It comes almost two months after Rodwell said that a similar investigation into the “malicious allegation” by the Labour Party was “dismissed”.

In a post days after the general election, Rodwell said: “While I am obviously relieved to put this incident behind me, it has been an incredibly stressful time, which has been particularly upsetting for my family who are still living with the consequences.

“The timing of the complaint prevented me from standing as Labour’s candidate for Barking at the general election. I do not believe this was a coincidence but a deliberate attempt to besmirch my name and reputation ahead of the close of nominations.”

The Labour Party and council have been approached for comment.

