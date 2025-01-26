‘Why this Parliament can only be as strong as our playgrounds’

We know the challenges we face ‒ and we know the scale of them. With so much to fix, it’s unsurprising that our public services, the cost-of-living crisis, and our climate threat dominate the early focus of this Parliament.

But let’s talk about what a “big” issue looks like to a little five-year-old who needs somewhere safe to run around and make friends. For that child ‒ and their parents and guardians, hit by the cost-of-living crisis ‒ a local playground is everything.

It’s not just about children. It’s about adults, too. Friendships bubble up on that bench, with strangers from all backgrounds spending time together. Indeed, in a divided age, our Parliament can only be as strong as our playgrounds.

But, parents, simply, don’t think Parliament cares about their playgrounds. So they think Parliament doesn’t care about them or their children.

And is it any wonder? I secured the first parliamentary debate on playgrounds in eight years on 8th January. In fact, the total time allocated for playground debates hasn’t reached an hour in seventeen, going back to when the last Labour government unveiled the first (and only) National Play Strategy.

Children sitting GCSEs this year weren’t even alive the last time Parliament seriously considered playground provision. We’re talking about nearly-adults whose formative years went unexamined at the highest levels of the Conservative government.

‘If the joy of a playground is off limits, we’re continuing inequity at the most fundamental level’

It’s clear that playgrounds matter to people. I asked my Bournemouth constituents to tell me what they wanted in this once-in-a-generation debate. And they did. In total nearly 650 residents submitted comments, alongside dozens more on social media. I read every comment, and each told a story of frustration and disappointment.

Children end up indoors, glued to screens because vibrant, welcoming outdoor spaces are becoming rare. For families on tight budgets, the idea of driving across town to find a decent park or paying for indoor play simply isn’t feasible. They’re left with bare patches of tarmac where a climbing frame should be, or rusted swing frames that only remind them of what used to be.

It’s even worse for families of children with special educational needs and disabilities. Some parents told me outright that, for a child who uses a wheelchair or requires support, there’s virtually nowhere accessible to play. A ramp here, a wheelchair-friendly swing there—these aren’t trivial details. They’re clear statements about whether we practise the inclusivity we preach. If the joy of a playground is off limits, we’re continuing inequity at the most fundamental level: childhood itself.

‘We need to be on the side of playing children as well as working adults’

And this is unfinished business for Labour. Years ago, Ed Balls and Andy Burnham’s strategy tried to make sure every child had a decent place to play and committed £235m to do the job. The Coalition Government drew a red line through the money, abandoned the strategy, and ripped away the essential things that children need.

My call to the government is straightforward: we need to be on the side of playing children as well as working adults. Play experts say the last play strategy can be dusted off, updated for today’s realities, and allowed to spend the money already in the system much better. This doesn’t even mean significant additional funding; really, we just need to embed “play sufficiency” in law, like Wales and Scotland, so local authorities have a duty to protect playgrounds on a par with sports fields or libraries.

If we truly believe in social justice, we can’t overlook the desperate need to revitalise these communal spaces. Children growing up in cramped flats, or households where money’s tight, rely on playgrounds in ways Parliament has been forgetting. A well-maintained playground isn’t just a few pieces of equipment; it’s the centre of a community. It says, “We see you, we value you, and we want you to have fun.”

Yes, we must fix the NHS, ensure fair wages, and tackle the housing crisis. But as a Parliament, we need to see that small but mighty interventions ‒ like renovating a local park ‒ have a ripple effect that can restore faith in the idea that politics change lives for the better. It’s another front in the same battle: making Britain a fair, liveable place for everyone, starting from childhood onward.

‘We can show families Labour is listening’

These everyday issues are where people most clearly feel the gulf between lofty political rhetoric and their everyday reality. With the stroke of a pen, we can give children safe, cared-for spaces to play.

Playgrounds might not grab national headlines, but if we want families to feel seen, if we want to prove that Labour is on their side, we should fix what’s broken.

With the stroke of a pen, we can remind everyone that politics hasn’t forgotten about a child’s right to play. We can show families that Labour is listening.

