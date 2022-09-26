“Winning the next general election is in our grasp” – Rotheram’s speech

Below is the full text of the speech delivered to the Labour Party conference by Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram in Liverpool today.

Conference, Steve Rotheram, Liverpool Walton CLP – and the proud mayor of the Liverpool City Region – the heartland of our party in power. Six local authority leaders. One police and crime commissioner. 16 out of 17 MPs. And one metro mayor. All – Labour.

Conference, this week we will be hearing a lot about strategy; proposals, policies and plans for a Labour government. But what will it all mean to ordinary people’s lives? It has been a long hard 12 years, that’s seen Tory austerity wreak havoc on our communities.

But, despite what some would have you believe, being out of Downing Street doesn’t mean we have been out of power. That would do a gross disservice to Mark in Wales and Labour administrations up and down the country who are making a tangible difference to people’s lives, demonstrating that there is an alternative to this bizarre Thatcher tribute act.

Look for instance at the work of our metro mayors who are using devolution to put Labour values into action. Just imagine how we could turbo charge things for everyone with a Labour Prime Minister and a government of the people, for the people, that would show how you can grow an economy, whilst still helping those most in need.

One that would build a country fit for the future. Take energy – a Labour government would accelerate plans for the transition to renewables, decarbonising transport and energy intensive industries. Imagine Ed Miliband and Jonny Reynolds leading the race to net zero and the green industrial revolution. Whilst creating tens of thousands of well-paid jobs in the process.

Locally, they would put rocket boosters on our plans for hydrogen production; a mass retrofitting programme for energy inefficient homes and a Mersey tidal project that would produce enough clean, green predictable energy to power a million homes for over a century.

Or on skills, where Labour would fix the mess the Tories have made of our education and skills system but which would also look to the future. Just imagine Bridget Phillipson giving hope and opportunity to our ‘next generation’ by rolling out a young persons guarantee, a genuine choice between university, or a proper apprenticeship, funded though the billions of apprenticeship levy underspend.

Locally, it would help us train more people for jobs in the industries of tomorrow, as well as more brickies today. Or on transport where Labour would put the public back into public transport. Imagine Louise Haigh rolling out the model of bus re-regulation being led by myself here in the Liverpool City Region and Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester, with smart ticketing and capped fares.

Our city region is also the first in the country to buy our own trains, investing half a billion pounds into new rolling stock. But that’s not all. We are buying a fleet of hydrogen buses, building new rail stations and expanding our active travel network, demonstrating the difference Labour can make in power. And Labour should commit to the renationalisation of the whole rail system.

For the naysayers, for those who’d rather be out of the tent than in, I say: It is our movement that has been the greatest force for social justice in this country’s history. It’s time to back us, not attack us.

Because winning the next general election is in our grasp. I can hear the realisation of defeat in Tory voices. I can sense the inevitability of loss in Tory body language. I can see Labour victory in Tory eyes. Conference, imagine a Labour Government. It’s easy if you try.