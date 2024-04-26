Humza Yousaf woes deepen as Labour files no-confidence vote in government

The Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has filed a ‘no confidence’ motion in the Scottish government today, heaping further pressure on Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and raising the chances of early Holyrood elections.

Sarwar told LBC Scotland it was a matter of “when not if” Yousaf resigned, but it would be “untenable” for the Scottish National Party to “presume” they could then impose another unelected leader on Scotland through their own leadership contest.

He said this was why the party would lodge a motion on the government itself, following Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross’ motion of ‘no confidence’ yesterday in the First Minister. The motion has now been filed.

EXCLUSIVE: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to lay motion of no confidence in the Scottish government this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/puMmD3aOzT — Rebecca Brady (@Rebecca_Brady_) April 26, 2024

It comes after Sarwar wrote exclusively for LabourList that it was “clear that Humza Yousaf has lost control of his party and that his leadership is in tailspin” this morning, following the Greens’ departure from government.

That decision and the Greens’ threat to back a no-confidence motion leaves Yousaf’s political future hanging in the balance, and potentially dependent on the support of former SNP and now Alba politician Ash Regan.

She made clear on Thursday her support would be conditional on multiple demands around independence, women’s rights and other issues.

Sarwar added in his op-ed: “The people of Scotland can see the SNP have lost their way: weak, divided and incompetent. Putting party before country. In contrast, Scottish Labour is ready to deliver the change Scotland needs.”

The votes are expected to be held next Wednesday or Thursday.

The Scottish Parliament website states that if MSPs pass a ‘no confidence’ motion about all Scottish ministers rather than the First Minister alone, it could lead to Scottish Parliamentary elections.

The next scheduled elections are in May 2026.

