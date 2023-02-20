To fight authoritarianism globally, we must continue to stand with Ukraine

As Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine marks its one-year anniversary, it is important that we as a labour movement declare that we will continue to stand with Ukraine.

The Ukraine Solidarity Campaign has brought together a coalition of national trade unions, members of parliament, of the Welsh Senedd and Scottish parliament and a broad section of our movement to set out in the below statement our solidarity with Ukraine and to call for our movement to join protests and actions taking place across the UK to show support for the struggle of the Ukrainian people.

It is crucial at this moment, with an intensified assault underway against Ukraine, that we do not waver in our support, that we do not concede ground to fatigue or the argument that a solution to the cost-of-living crisis is to halt aid to Ukraine. As a movement, we can both address the crisis in the UK and stand by Ukraine.

What we have witnessed in this last year has been the first state-on-state war in Europe since 1945, with many ominous similarities to that dark period of history. This is not a war between two equal states, of rival great powers, but one of Russian imperialism seeking to subjugate a nation it has oppressed for centuries. Today’s struggle of the Ukrainians is as just and legitimate as the anti-colonial struggles for freedom and independence during the 20th century. Moscow has no right to claim Ukraine as part of its “Russian World” any more than Washington had to claim Latin America as its “backyard“.

Russia’s unjustified war is also an expression of a wider attack on democracy that is occurring globally. Vladimir Putin’s aggression is driven, in part, by the movements for democracy inside the Russian Federation and in neighbouring countries. This is clear from Russia’s invasion of parts of Ukraine in 2014 and interventions to suppress the pro-democracy movements in Belarus and Kazakhstan. If Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it will strengthen reactionary forces worldwide. Not only Russia will be emboldened to continue with such aggression, but authoritarian regimes will take note of Russia’s success and will employ similar tactics. Nuclear blackmail will become an increasingly prominent foreign policy tool. International rivalry and competition will intensify. A Russian victory would not reduce tensions but escalate them.

Our movement cannot afford past errors to be repeated in how we respond to rising authoritarianism. Let us recall how, in 1935, the then Labour leader George Lansbury opposed any form of action against the Italian fascist attack on Abyssinia. In 1936, Labour conference stood by the policy of the European powers of non-intervention, denying aid to the Spanish Republic against fascism. We all know the consequence of such failures. As Aneurin Bevin argued at that time: “Is it not obvious to everyone that if the arms continue to pour into the rebels in Spain, our Spanish comrades will be slaughtered in the hundreds of thousands?”

If military aid was not supplied to Ukraine, that is what we would see happen. We have already seen what Putin’s armies are capable of in the territory occupied. Such is the fear of occupation and the terror of this war that there are 13.3 million people displaced, with nearly eight million having fled the country.

After a year of inflicting such suffering on Ukrainians, we see no sign Russia is preparing for peace. On the contrary, it is undertaking new offensives.

For all the above reasons, it is clear that the conditions for peace will only be created by Ukrainians being enabled to liberate their whole territory – this is the view of the vast majority of the people of Ukraine.

As such, it is imperative that we see an increase in humanitarian and military aid to help Ukraine win this war as soon as possible. The ad hoc announcements and lack of a clear action plan of systematic support for Ukraine that we have seen over the last year cannot continue. That is why we have called for all surplus UK military equipment due to be replaced to be provided to Ukraine (as set out in early day motion 808) – all 79 spare Challenger tanks, 170 Scimitar reconnaissance vehicles, all Warrior infantry fighting vehicles and Typhoon fighter aircraft. This would be a significant contribution to helping Ukraine win and ending this war. The government has a choice; either this equipment can be sold off for profit or it can be given to the just cause of Ukraine.

As we mark this anniversary, it is important to recognise that the popular struggle being waged by the Ukrainian people is one in which they wish to see social and democratic progress for their country. We have a role to play in helping them realise that aspiration to ensure a progressive reconstruction – as agreed at Labour Party conference. A reconstruction where Ukraine is not subject to the plunder of global capital as we saw in other conflicts.

In this year ahead, our movement must build assistance to the trade unions and democratic left of Ukraine to support their efforts to secure labour rights that meet at least European standards and not continue with the current laws introduced under the guidance of advisers sent from the Tory government. This is an essential aspect of our solidarity as much as it is to help the resistance defeat the invasion.

Stand with Ukraine – UK solidarity statement and call for protests for the anniversary of Russia’s invasion

We are calling for and supporting protests, actions and meetings in solidarity with Ukraine in the last week of February – during the global week of action organised by the European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine and others, marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The casualties of Russia’s war in Ukraine are counted in tens of thousands, the displaced in many millions, the damage in tens of billions of pounds. The invading forces are systematically committing crimes including intentional killing of civilians, rape, destruction of vital infrastructure and forced displacement and deportations, including of children. Meanwhile, the war is transforming Putin’s Russia into an even more violently reactionary and authoritarian regime. A democratic, lasting peace for the peoples of Ukraine and Russia requires the defeat of Russia’s brutal imperialism.

We stand with Ukraine’s military resistance to Putin’s war, and with the anti-war resistance in Russia. We demand the immediate withdrawal of all invading troops from the territory of Ukraine to its internationally recognised borders; the right for all refugees and displaced persons to return in conditions of safety; for those responsible for war crimes to be held fully accountable and for meaningful justice for their victims.

We demand governments increase humanitarian aid, and for the gifting to Ukraine of all the surplus UK military equipment due to be replaced, especially the 79 Challenger tanks, 170 Scimitar reconnaissance vehicles, all Warrior infantry fighting vehicles, Typhoon fighter aircraft – to help Ukraine win more quickly, with less suffering.

We commit to building renewed and expanded solidarity with Ukraine’s resistance; with Ukraine’s labour movement and left in their fight for independence, to defend workers’ rights, human rights and democracy during the war and for a more just and democratic post-war reconstruction; and with the anti-war movement and independent labour organisations in Russia.

We call for the UK to increase its support and welcome for the victims of this conflict, and to end the hostile environment facing refugees.

Signed,

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary

Barbara Plant, GMB president

Mick Whelan, ASLEF general secretary

Chris Kitchen, NUM general secretary

Simon Weller, ASLEF assistant general secretary

John Moloney, PCS assistant general secretary (pc)

Oksana Holota, Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (in UK)

Pavlo Holota, Independent Union of Mineworkers of Ukraine (in UK)

John McDonnell MP

Nadia Whittome MP

Clive Lewis MP

Rachael Maskell MP

Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP

Ian Lavery MP

Mick Antoniw, MS

Paul Sweeney, MSP

Alena Ivanova, Sacha Ismail, Christopher Ford, Ukraine Solidarity Campaign

Yuliya Yurchenko, Sotsialnyi Rukh, Ukraine Solidarity Campaign, UCU activist

Paul Mason, writer and campaigner

Peter Tatchell, human rights campaigner

Join us for our rally in solidarity with Ukraine and its labour movement ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, which will take place from 6:30pm on Tuesday 21st February. Anyone wishing to attend can register here.