We must tackle sexual harassment in our movement so every woman feels safe

Every woman should feel safe in her union – and I am determined that the union movement will act to root out sexual harassment and the cultures that enable it.

Last week, Helena Kennedy’s report into the TSSA union revealed shameful and unacceptable behaviour, both sexual harassment and bullying, and a prevailing culture that allowed both to flourish. It makes for uncomfortable reading – but every trade unionist should read it.

As TUC general secretary, and a lifelong trade unionist, I am furious. No women should have experienced what staff and members of the TSSA did. I am glad that senior officers stepped down immediately and that TSSA’s executive has indicated that they will take the report seriously. I will be meeting TSSA’s new president to discuss how the union will act on Kennedy’s damning report and meet its recommendations in full. While each union is independent, I am determined to play my part in helping TSSA change.

But I am also clear that this problem is not just limited to TSSA. TUC research found that one in two women have experienced some form of sexual harassment in the workplace. Unions are not exempt from this. Sexual harassment – and the cultures of misogyny, sexism and discrimination that enable it – do not belong in any workplaces, including our own. Tackling and preventing sexual harassment is a priority for me and for the whole trade union movement. And we must, and will, lead by example.

In 2021, the TUC’s general council set up a sexual harassment working group to lead the movement’s response. So far, the group has created resources on preventing sexual harassment and trained more than 50 general secretaries and other senior leaders. We are now rolling out sexual harassment training more widely. And next month’s TUC women’s conference, the biggest gathering of trade union women in the country, will be a chance to discuss what we have learned and what more there is to do.

There is still much more to do to get our own house in order. Many of Kennedy’s recommendations relate to a lack of accountability and good governance, which meant that perpetrators were able to act unchecked and with impunity for far too long. This year, running alongside our work to tackle sexual harassment, the TUC will take action to improve our own governance and be more transparent about our operations. And we will invite every union to join us on this journey.

Most importantly, though, I want every victim and survivor of sexual harassment in the trade union movement to hear me say this: I am sorry for what you have experienced. Thank you for coming forward and sharing your experiences. I believe you. We now have a responsibility to act. I will redouble the TUC’s efforts to prevent sexual harassment – and make our movement a place where every woman feels safe.

As a senior man in our movement, I have a responsibility to lead and to challenge other men on their leadership and the behaviours they enable and allow. Men can stop sexual harassment – and all sexual violence. You have my word: I am determined to root out sexual harassment in the union movement and create a zero tolerance culture. I will be the first to call it out when I see it.