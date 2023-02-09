Wrack denounces Tory anti-strike bill after FBU postpones calling of strikes

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack has denounced the government’s anti-strike bill as an “absolutely disgraceful attack” on union rights after the FBU announced that it is postponing calling strikes following an improved pay offer.

The FBU said today the announcement of strikes by firefighters would be postponed following a new pay offer from fire and rescue service employers. The union said it had been offered a 7% pay rise backdated to July 2022 and then 5% from July this year and would consult its members on the proposed deal.

Commenting on the announcement, Wrack said: “This offer is testament to the power of collective action through the Fire Brigades Union. Last year we were offered an insulting 2%. The employers have now revised their position.

“We have achieved this increase because of the massive vote in favour of strike action by firefighters and control staff across the country, which made clear the strength of feeling among firefighters about cuts to their wages.”

The union leader added: “We will now ballot our members. Frontline firefighters and control room staff will make the decision on whether this pay offer is considered a real improvement. Our internal discussions will be honest and sober. While the offer is improved from last year, it still amounts to a real-terms pay cut.”

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Wrack condemned the government’s minimum service levels legislation – which would see minimum service levels enforced during strikes in areas of the public sector including the fire service – as an “absolutely disgraceful attack” on union rights.

The union leader argued: “In the middle of discussions about pay and campaigns on pay, to change the rules, indeed to change the law, is frankly undemocratic and, in our view, authoritarian.”

Wrack rejected the Business Secretary Grant Shapps’ claim that the bill brings the UK “into line… with many other modern European nations”, telling viewers: “We’re familiar with the position of firefighters in Europe, and the position is completely different to here.

“Firefighters have much stronger employment rights and protections and trade union rights in the countries that have been quoted by government ministers. So this proposed law is completely undemocratic, and we will fight it every step of the way.”

The FBU announced last week that firefighters had voted to take strike action, following a ballot that saw 88% vote yes on a 73% turnout, a result that the union described as a “decisive mandate”.

Announcing the result of the ballot, the FBU said unless a new pay offer was made within ten days, it would announce a “series of strike dates”, which would be the first nationwide firefighters’ strikes since 2003. Wrack warned today that the “mandate for strike action by firefighters remains”.

Commenting on the FBU’s announcement, GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said: “Firefighters have been made an offer and suspended their strikes – but the government still won’t talk pay with ambulance workers.

“Ambulance workers in England are feeling like second class citizens, as Welsh and Scottish governments make offers on pay, and now it looks like they are being treated like second class emergency workers too.

“It’s clear that the pay review body doesn’t work and is being used as a mask to hide behind, preventing a proper pay negotiation. Ministers need to pull their finger out and talk pay now.”

The GMB announced on Wednesday that members working in the East of England Ambulance Service had voted to go on strike, with 86% voting to strike on a 55.7% turnout. Dates for the action are yet to be agreed.

GMB members in other ambulance services in England took part in industrial action on Monday and are scheduled to stage further walkouts on February 20th, March 6th and March 20th.

GMB members in the ambulance service in Wales were also due to walk out on Monday, but the union announced last week that the strike would be suspended following an improved pay offer from the Welsh government.

The union announced last month that it was calling off further strike action in the NHS in Scotland following talks with the Scottish government.