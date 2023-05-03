Reeves: Government review into Sue Gray hiring a “political gimmick”

Rachel Reeves has said the government’s review into Sue Gray’s appointment as Labour leader Keir Starmer’s chief of staff is a “political gimmick”, set up by ministers to pursue a “vendetta” against the former senior civil servant.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden released a statement yesterday saying that Gray had been “given the opportunity to make representations as part of this process but chose not to do so”.

In March it was announced that Gray, who had been permanent secretary to the union and constitution but is best known as the civil servant tasked with investigating ‘partygate’, had been offer a job by Labour leader Keir Starmer. Gray is set to replace Sam White, who left the role last October.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) is the official body that reviews outside appointments taken by senior civil servants. Reeves noted that ACOBA rather than the government’s own review was the “usual” process, said Gray “is cooperating and also Labour is cooperating with that inquiry”.

Reeves also told Times Radio today it was “quite normal” for civil servants to go on to jobs outside the civil service, noting David Cameron and Tony Blair made such appointments while in opposition. Gray is a person of “so much integrity and principle”, the Shadow Chancellor added.

A party source told LabourList: “Sue Gray has fully co-operated with the ACOBA process and is awaiting their outcome. They are the designated channel in cases like this.”

FDA general secretary Dave Penman has described yesterday’s statement by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster as a “damp squib”.

The leader of the union for senior civil servants also told Times Radio: “Sue has got a right not to take part in an investigation that is being conducted under rather less clear processes. She can speak for herself or not.

“She has chosen not to make any public comment because really what she is concentrating on is ACOBA. She resigned as a civil servant, it doesn’t surprise me that she wouldn’t take part in a process when she is going through ACOBA.”

Penman claimed that media briefings in advance of the statement, which suggested the government’s latest statement would be more critical than it proved, may have been an attempt to “influence ACOBA or make mischief”.

Starmer has said he is “confident” that Gray has not broken any rules. He added too that he “had no discussions with her while she was investigating Boris Johnson whatsoever”.

Gray first joined the Cabinet Office in the late 1990s and previously served as director general of propriety and ethics between 2012 and 2018.