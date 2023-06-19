Watch Starmer speech as green pitch focuses on bills, jobs and UK security

Keir Starmer will declare that a Labour government will “throw everything” at the transition to net zero in a speech setting out the fourth of the five missions that will form the basis of the party’s next manifesto.

Speaking in Edinburgh this morning, the Labour leader is expected to pledge that Labour’s mission to “make Britain a clean energy superpower” will “cut bills, create jobs and provide energy security”.

He will set out plans to address the planning “barriers” that “stand in the way of a clean energy revolution”, including commitments to lift the onshore wind ban in the first months after Labour comes to power and introduce “tough” new targets to reduce the time projects take in planning.

Starmer will also announce that Labour would introduce a requirement for every relevant regulator to have a net-zero mandate, oblige local authorities to proactively identify areas suitable for renewable generation and ensure that communities always benefit from the clean energy infrastructure they host.

The Labour leader is expected to say: “We’ve got to roll up our sleeves and start building things, run towards the barriers – the planning system, the skills shortages, the investor confidence, the grid.

“If the status quo isn’t good enough, we must find the reforms that can restart our engine. I’m not going to accept a situation where our planning system means it takes 13 years to build an offshore wind farm.”

“We’re going to throw everything at this: planning reform, procurement, long-term finance, R&D, a strategic plan for skills and supply chains. A new plan for a new settlement. A clear direction across all four nations. Pulling together for a simple, unifying priority: British power for British jobs,” he will add.

Accompanied at the event by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, Starmer will hit out at both the Conservatives’ and the SNP’s record in government.

He is expected to tell attendees: “The Tory-SNP era has failed miserably. Less than a quarter of the jobs that the SNP promised have materialised. The simple reason for this is they don’t have a plan. Never had a plan. In the case of the Tories: they don’t believe in plans.

“But, at a deeper level, because neither of them are truly invested in Scotland’s success. For the SNP, any Scottish triumph in Britain is a threat to the ultimate prize. While the Tories welcome such division because they think it works for them, politically.”

Commenting ahead of the speech, a Conservative spokesperson claimed: “You cannot trust Labour to take tough decisions on Britain’s energy security because Keir Starmer is a hostage to extremists in his party.”

The Tories have attacked Labour over donations the party has received from businessman Dale Vince, who has also donated to environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil – with Rishi Sunak claiming earlier this month that “eco-zealots” from the group are “writing Keir Starmer’s energy policy”.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s comments, Labour said Starmer has been “outspoken in his condemnation” of Just Stop Oil, “who he believes have put lives and livelihoods at risk”.

A spokesperson said the idea that the group has influenced the party’s policy is “for the birds”, adding: “The modern Labour Party doesn’t bow to fringe lobbies or extremists.”