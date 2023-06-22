Briefing: Labour targets Sunak’s mortgage woes, MPs mark Windrush

Labour has amped up the pressure on Rishi Sunak by setting out a five-point plan for how the party would support households with surging mortgage costs – or to use Labour’s own words, how it would “ease the Tory mortgage penalty”. Keir Starmer tried to pin the blame for rising costs – which the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned could result in millions of homeowners losing more than 20% of their disposable incomes – squarely on the government, telling MPs during yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions that the cause of the “catastrophe” is “13 years of economic failure and a Tory kamikaze Budget which crashed the economy”. In reply, Sunak accused Starmer of being unaware of the “global macroeconomic situation”.

But the Prime Minister finds himself in an unenviable position. He made halving inflation over the next year a key priority for his government; the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday revealed that it remained stubbornly high at 8.7% in May. The ONS’ announcement has raised expectations that the Bank of England will again hike interest rates – increasing the cost of borrowing, including mortgages – in an attempt to lower inflation, with its decision due at midday today.

Labour’s plan – which includes requiring lenders to allow mortgage holders to temporarily switch to interest-only mortgage payments and to lengthen the term of their mortgage period – is by no means radical, though it was welcomed by the Labour Housing Group. But the absence of a government plan leaves Sunak exposed, and Labour has been able to point to Jeremy Hunt’s comments earlier this week, ruling out major financial support to mortgage holders (though Reeves herself appeared to rule out taxpayer-funded mortgage subsidies today too). The Chancellor will meet major mortgage lenders on Friday to discuss what they can do to help mortgage holders, but the government’s slowness to act despite warnings (MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has said he argued in December that preparations needed to be made for a scenario where interest rates soared) has allowed Labour to – at least temporarily – get on the front foot in this key political battleground.