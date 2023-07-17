Labour urged to end high-stakes primary school testing by biggest teaching union

Labour faces calls from the biggest teaching union to scrap “high-stakes” tests for primary pupils and overhaul school inspections, after a poll of party members showed significant demand for reform.

A recent survey of party members found almost 80% say that the current education system puts too much emphasis on tests and qualifications, while 64% of respondents said they think formal testing in primary schools is a bad method of supporting students’ learning.

The poll of 1,017 party members also found that 56% of respondents believe that Ofsted generally does a bad job, with 45% saying the schools inspectorate “isn’t working and needs major reforms”.

The National Education Union is urging Labour to act on the findings of the survey, which was conducted on the union’s behalf by YouGov in June amid industrial action over pay and wider challenges in schools.

Joint general secretary Dr Mary Bousted said the union hopes the opposition will “closely examine ending high-stakes government tests in primary, along with reforming secondary assessment and qualifications”, adding: “Our young people deserve a better future.”

“This poll backs up what parents, teachers, heads and experts have been saying for some time: the present curriculum, assessment, qualifications and inspection arrangements in our schools are out of date and in need of reform,” the teaching union leader said.

Bousted declared that it was “deeply flawed” to draw a link between Year 6 SATs results and high standards in primary schools, arguing that fewer high-pressure tests would result in “superior learning, better pupil wellbeing and children having access to a broader curriculum”.

“Promoting study of a wider range of subjects throughout primary and secondary school would result in students developing a broader set of skills for future study, work and life,” she added.

Keir Starmer set out some of Labour’s plans for the education system in his fifth ‘mission’ speech earlier this month, including pledging to reform Ofsted “so that it works for parents and children once more” and promising that the next Labour government will “review” the national curriculum.

The Labour leader said: “Today we set out the principles of our review: how we must deliver high standards for every child, how we must crack the code on digital skills – starting that journey early, in primary school – and how we need every young person, whatever their background, to see themselves in the curriculum.”

A briefing document said Labour would “replace headline Ofsted grades with a new system of school report cards”, introduce annual safeguarding reviews, and ensure Ofsted is “clear what improvement looks like”.

It also plans a review of the assessment system and curriculum, including ensuring the right balance of assessments, based on “lessons learned” from abroad and experts and supporting teacher “innovation and professionalism”.