‘Labour is placing technology at the heart of its plans. How do we deliver?’

Politicians always talk about the valuable role that new technologies can play. But for Labour technology is at the very heart of its agenda for government. But how can it make it more than a ‘white heat’ slogan?

When Labour talks about technology there is always an historical resonance with Harold Wilson but also Tony Blair. Technology was used as a shorthand for demonstrating how modern and forward-thinking the party was and, by clear implication, different from the Conservative party (and, as is all too often the case, Conservative government).

Labour’s position

Keir Starmer is no different. Labour is placing technology at the heart of its approach. Speaking recently in Gillingham, Starmer said:

“This is the world of artificial intelligence, of technologies that stretch the boundaries of our imagination.”

The role of technology features in every one of the party’s five ‘missions’. Its policy announcements and speeches from members of the Shadow Cabinet are littered with calls for the benefits of technology to be captured.

In her ‘securonomics’ speech, Rachel Reeves highlighted the need to forge a new partnership between “an active state and dynamic open markets”. As part of her approach, “governments have a central role in shaping, making and regulating new markets in the interest of national objectives and economic success” (A New Business Model for Britain).

To be effective in delivering on that challenge requires a keen understanding of not just technological change but how its benefits can be utilised for working people (Starmer’s self-confessed ‘north star’ of his approach).

All government recognise that new technologies can create new industries and jobs but there is a difference between recognition and actual realisation.

A New Business Model for Britain also recognises that “a wide gap has grown between the most dynamic businesses, at the frontier of new technology, and the rest.” This makes technology part of the productivity challenge and means government has a role to place in addressing technological have’s and have nots in business as well as across communities. There is a challenge in making technologies accessible to all.

The history

Whether Wilson really delivered on the excitement and promise of his ‘white heat’ phrase has been widely debated, but he did establish the dedicated Ministry of Technology led by initially by Frank Cousins and then by the much more experienced elected politician, Tony Benn. Benn had the drive and zeal to make a powerful force in government.

However, establishing a new department does not appear to be a very sensible option this time around. If anything, the number of government departments, it could be argued, needs to come down. Sadly, newly installed Prime Ministers do not like having only a small number of jobs to offer around to supporters and those they need to keep on board.

It has also become a cliché that for a Prime Minister to show that they take an issue seriously that they need to publish a strategy and have a new office established. The reality is that a single strategy cannot keep pace with technological change.

These sorts of moves show commitment but of the most cursory type which is ultimately in danger of falling foul of standard departmental rivalries, especially when it comes to finance.

A new approach

The party has to move beyond a simple promise of using technology to actively seeking ways in which an active state can grow and utilise its benefits.

Technology needs to run through the lifeblood of all government departments if the party is to deliver on its missions. Instead of resting in one department, there needs to be a network of chief technology ministers who are charged with overseeing and guiding the strategic direction of technology initiatives within the department. They would be personally responsible for all elements of strategy and policy development, and establishing partnerships. There is a similar model on offer with chief scientific officers across government but this issue needs a firm political steer.

The ministers would play a crucial role in driving technology-driven initiatives, fostering innovation, and ensuring that technology is effectively harnessed to achieve the department’s objectives. A single point of entry into government would also provide a focus for those who are advocating for technological change or the use of new technologies. In other words, it would help business engagement.

That technological drive needs to imbue government at all its levels so needs to be a major plank of devolution as well.

This is the type of changed approach that will make it easier for a Labour government to see where potential opportunities lie. Early delivery will be essential for Starmer and this move would turn up the heat.