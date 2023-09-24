‘AI is the future of campaigning. Labour must embrace this emerging technology’

At a time when technology is transforming every aspect of our lives, politics turns out to be no exception. The Labour Party, with its commitment to progressive policies and social justice, has always strived to connect with voters on a personal level. Now is arguably time for political parties and their prospective parliamentary candidates to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to make a deeper connection with voters.

AI has rapidly evolved over the past few years, making it a powerful engagement tool in elections. In the rapidly evolving landscape of political campaigns, the imperative to seize the transformative potential of AI has grown. Much like how the Conservatives took the lead in social media usage during the 2010 general election, there’s now a golden opportunity for Labour to harness AI-driven technologies to its advantage.

In 2010, the Tories stole a march on their political rivals by recognising the untapped potential of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Their adept use of these platforms allowed them to directly connect with voters on a scale and in a manner that had never been seen before in British politics. The Conservatives understood that some of the electorate had migrated online, and they leveraged this shift to their advantage, connecting with voters in a more immediate and interactive way. Fast forward to today, and we find ourselves at the dawn of a new era in political campaigning: the age of AI.

With AI, campaigners can know more about voters than ever before

While traditional door-knocking sessions and public rallies still hold significant importance, the digital age has ushered in new and innovative methods of reaching voters. In this digital era, the power of AI is a force to be reckoned with. Imagine a campaign that knows its voters like never before. AI has the capability to analyse massive amounts of data, providing insights into the nuanced preferences and concerns of voters across many different demographics. This information can be used to craft tailored campaign messages that resonate on a personal level. It’s like having a virtual campaign manager who understands not only the broad strokes of policy but also the intricate details that matter to lots of individual voters, in lots of different circumstances.

Furthermore, AI can facilitate real-time engagement with voters, ensuring Labour is never out of touch with the evolving concerns of the electorate. Chatbots and virtual assistants powered by AI can answer questions, provide information on Labour’s policies, and even help with voter registration around the clock. This accessibility and responsiveness can make a world of difference in connecting with voters who are increasingly seeking instant answers and solutions. See the UK’s first constituency-focused policy ChatGPT for example.

But the technology does present some serious ethical challenges

As the Labour Party contemplates the integration of AI into its election campaigns, it must tread carefully on the ethical tightrope that this technology presents. Labour leader Keir Starmer will be very familiar with the technology having revealed he gets ChatGPT lessons from his son. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also recognised the usefulness of AI to help free up time for clinicians. Now, election strategists should consider the transformative potential of AI for the general election.

Yes, AI holds immense promise for enhancing voter engagement, however, it also raises significant ethical concerns that must be addressed. Automated social media posts can help streamline campaign communications, but they must be carefully monitored to avoid the spread of misinformation or divisive content. AI-generated content can inadvertently amplify echo chambers and increase polarisation if not used responsibly. Deepfake videos also pose a severe threat to the authenticity of political discourse.

Thankfully, Starmer recognises these concerns, as well as the threat to jobs, noting: “We are nowhere near where we need to be on the question of regulation”. He says that a Labour government would introduce “an overarching regulatory framework” that would be “stronger” than the government’s approach.

AI offers Labour the chance to leapfrog into the future of political engagement

AI will clearly have a transformative impact on the UK economy, that is clear. The Labour Party faces an intricate challenge: how to harness the incredible potential of AI in different sectors, while maintaining a strong ethical compass. It’s a balancing act that will showcase Labour’s commitment to both innovation and accountability, a hallmark of responsible government.

Embracing AI technology is not about sacrificing ethics for progress; it’s about finding a way to enhance the democratic process while upholding the principles that underpin it. Transparency is vital to building trust with voters, so, if Labour is using AI, it’s not clear and the party should be transparent about how AI is being used, the data being collected and how this data informs campaign decisions. Voters should have a clear understanding of how AI is shaping their political engagement.

AI could also help Labour identify potential swing voters on social media platforms and deliver precisely targeted content to them. This isn’t just about sending out more ads; it’s about sending out the right ads, to the right people, at the right time. It’s about resonating with voters in a way that feels personalised and relevant, creating a deeper connection that goes beyond the superficial.

The lesson from the Tories’ social media success in 2010 is clear: those who adapt and embrace emerging technologies often enjoy a significant advantage. AI offers Labour the chance to not only catch up but leapfrog into the future of political engagement. It’s an opportunity to connect with voters more deeply, to understand them more thoroughly and to speak to their concerns more effectively. As the political landscape evolves, Labour must seize the AI moment and ensure it doesn’t miss out on its transformative potential. The future of voter engagement is waiting, and AI is the key to unlocking it.