‘Labour conference: A predictable affair but one the party will be pleased with’

Conference wrap-up

Labour conference is over for another year. But there’s no time for the party faithful to rest and recuperate, with conference attendees straight back out on the doorsteps as polling day in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth draws ever closer. Delivering the final speech of this year’s gathering, Jonathan Ashworth issued a call to arms, not just to party members and supporters, but “to all who yearn for change, to those who voted Conservative in the past but can see today how far this Conservative Party has moved away from you, to those who love this country and know it can be so much better. Join us on this journey to a brighter day.” Labour debuted a powerful new campaign video on the final day of conference, setting out how the party’s five missions will “improve the lives of working people”.

Conference was a rather more quiet affair than some others in recent years and went largely to plan for the party leadership (aside from Keir Starmer’s glitter-bombing during the leader’s speech, although some may argue that worked in his favour). Controversial rule changes put forward by the party’s ruling national executive committee were passed by delegates, and the final document from the party’s National Policy Forum also got conference’s stamp of approval.

Pro-Starmer group Labour to Win dominated the priorities ballot, and delegates debated and passed the resultant 13 composite motions without the need of a single card vote. The left was pleased, however, to see motions on public ownership of energy, implementing HS2 in full and opposing U-turns on the party’s New Deal for Working People passed by delegates – with Momentum describing the passing of composite motion three on critical infrastructure as a “huge victory – and a clear message to the leadership”. But internal elections completed during conference and the preceding women’s conference proved a disappointment for the left.

A predictable (and, dare I say, somewhat boring?) conference from a journalist’s perspective, but the party will likely be very pleased with how the event went – particularly with the way it contrasted to the chaos of the Tories’ own conference the preceding week. As Ashworth said in his closing speech: “We end our conference here in Liverpool, ready for a general election. The Tories ended theirs ready for another leadership election.” His parting words to attendees? “Let’s go out and win.”

Starmer accused of endorsing Gaza ‘punishment’

Keir Starmer has been accused by the Labour Muslim Network of having “endorsed plans” for the collective punishment of people living in the Gaza Strip. Yesterday also saw former MP Lynne Jones announce she had quit the party too in protest. It followed the Labour leader’s LBC radio interview on Wednesday, in which he said Israel “has the right to defend herself”. Asked specifically whether cutting off power and water was “appropriate”, Starmer said: “I think that Israel does have that right. It is an ongoing situation.” He clarified: “Obviously, everything should be done within international law.”

The Labour Muslim Network called on the Labour leader to retract his comments, apologise to Palestinians and meet “urgently” with the group, as well as with Palestinian organisations in the UK and the Muslim Council of Britain. “Cutting off power and water to hospitals and life-serving facilities is a war crime. No government, no army and no country can ever be above international law,” they wrote. Labour declined to comment.

In other Labour news…

SHARE THE WEALTH: Rachel Reeves is facing calls to drop Labour’s opposition to increased taxes on wealth, including from TUC general secretary Paul Nowak, who said the union movement would maintain pressure on the Shadow Chancellor (The Guardian).

BUILDERS NOT BLOCKERS: Keir Starmer has pledged to “get tough” with any Labour MPs who oppose new housing in their constituencies and declared himself to a YIMBY – a ‘yes in my back yard’ (The Independent).

ELECTIONEERING: Labour officials are confident that three individuals will each pledge the party £5m in the run-up the next election, according to the Financial Times, with the Tory government set to increase the national election spending cap on political parties by almost 85% to around £35m (Financial Times).

GROWTH, GROWTH, GROWTH: The UK economy grew by 0.2% in August – in line with expectations, according to the Office for National Statistics. Commenting on the figures, Labour’s Rachel Reeves said the economy “remains trapped in a low growth, high-tax cycle” under the Tories “that is leaving working people worse off” (Sky News).

SWING VOTERS: Former Tory minister Anna Soubry has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she plans to vote Labour, writing: “With [Keir Starmer] as leader, they have the values and competence to deliver the change our country desperately needs.” (X).

