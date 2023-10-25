Probe finds ‘animosity’ between councillors hindering Newham council

An investigation into an east London council has concluded that “poor relationships” among councillors have contributed to council scrutiny “not performing as it should”, identifying a “real personal animosity” between certain councillors and the mayor.

A report on Labour-run Newham council – produced by the Centre for Governance and Scrutiny (CfGS) – warned that the local authority “risks being trapped in a vicious circle”, concluding that the impact of “poor relationships” on scrutiny leads to a “further deterioration of relationships”.

The local authority’s chief executive said the council welcomed the report, which it commissioned, adding that the “key areas of improvement” identified would be “addressed” as part of a wider governance review it is undertaking.

The CfGS – a consultancy that supports and advises councils – concluded that “some recent improvements in minor aspects of scrutiny’s operation cannot detract from the fact that the function is not performing as it should”.

Its two-year investigation found that the “core of the challenge” lies in “poor relationships – principally, poor relationships between members, but also poor member-officer relationships”.

The report stated: “Without sustained effort to improve relationships, it will not be possible to achieve any tangible improvements.

“Trying to improve relationships will be difficult while ongoing behavioural problems continue. There is real personal animosity between certain councillors and between certain councillors and the mayor.”

The CfGS carried out 22 interviews as part of its investigation, as well as considering the agendas, minutes and reports of all scrutiny meetings between 2021 and early 2023 and observing live council meetings held in January, February and March 2022.

The report noted that it is “right” that Newham’s mayor Rokhsana Fiaz “should be subject to robust scrutiny” but added: “For this scrutiny to work at all well requires a degree of good faith on all sides.

“It does not serve anyone, least of all Newham’s residents, for scrutiny to be used as a way to act out personal disagreements and factional party disputes. There is an unusual, and unhelpful, focus on the need to hold the mayor to account exclusively, rather than the mayor, her cabinet and senior officers individually and collectively.”

The report argued that senior council officers “are going to have to” enter the political space “as these problems left unaddressed will come to have real-world impacts on the ability of the authority to do business”.

The CfGS concluded that “everyone bears some responsibility” for the problems it identified and that it is “everyone’s responsibility… to try, despite disagreements, to put improvements in place”.

The report concluded that an upcoming corporate peer challenge – a review of council operations organised by the Local Government Association – would provide “the best opportunity to undertake action to improve scrutiny, as part of a holistic approach to improvement on governance”.

The report also set out some broad areas for longer-term action – including work programming, activity in meetings and access to information – alongside several short-term actions primarily focused on work programming.

Newham council CEO Abi Gbago told MyLondon: “We welcome the report from the Centre of Governance and Scrutiny which we commissioned to provide an independent review into Newham’s overview and scrutiny function.

“The report sets out key areas of improvement which will be addressed in the work we are undertaking and as part of a wider governance review.

“As an immediate action, a plan will be put in place to ensure that scrutiny improves and maintains effective constructive relationships across the council as a whole while fostering the right environment, constructive accountability and mutual respect.”

The mayor’s office said in a statement: “At a full council meeting earlier this year, I announced my commitment to commence a journey of improvement of our internal functions supporting our constitution and overall governance at Newham.

“In addition to the constitutional review which is underway, the Centre for Governance and Scrutiny commenced its independent review of the council’s scrutiny work to help improve this vital function within our council.

“I am pleased that as part of this wider constitutional review the Centre is working with the council to help improve the accountability and transparency of scrutiny within Newham which elected members undertake on behalf of our residents.

“The recommendations of the report are to be welcomed as part of an overall commitment to both open an inclusive governance, which is also in line with my administration’s commitment to participatory democracy.

“The report findings and improvement plan that the council will implement should help support the vital changes scrutiny need to make as part of the council’s wider commitment to ensure transparent and strong governance across the organisation.”

Newham council was approached for comment.

