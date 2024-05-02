Local elections 2024: Updates as Starmer votes and…car becomes polling station

Voters up and down the country are heading to the polls today in the last set of local elections before the next general election.

Though there are comparatively few local council elections this year, every person across England and Wales will have the chance to vote, as there will also be police and crime commissioner elections, combined authority metro mayoral elections and elections for the London Assembly and London mayor. Voters in Blackpool South will also be electing their new MP.

We will be bringing you all the latest news, reaction and analysis today and over the next couple of days in our liveblog, across the site and our must-read newsletter. Keep refreshing this page for new updates.

2.30pm: Labour’s Blackpool South candidate in drive for votes

Chris Webb, Labour’s candidate for Blackpool South, has urged voters to “elect the first Blackpool born MP in 60 years”.

Today is your chance to elect the first Blackpool born MP in 60 years. Use your vote today. Vote Labour. Polls are open from 7am until 10pm. You don't need your polling card to vote but you do need photo ID. You can find your polling station at https://t.co/f25WPKyqcy pic.twitter.com/a8OYqzjMRM — Chris Webb (@ChrisPWebb) May 2, 2024

2.15pm: ‘Make change happen’, says Hastings Labour candidate

Hastings and Rye Labour candidate Helena Dollimore has urged people to come to the Sussex town and get out the Labour vote.

In a post on X, she said: “It’s so important that we send Rishi Sunak a message today that the country wants change with Labour and the country wants a general election.”

Vote Labour today to make change happen pic.twitter.com/AWpxrVMyqt — Helena Dollimore (@helenadollimore) May 2, 2024

2.00pm: Loughborough candidate leafletting for election

Early morning leaflet round done – Go Vote For Louise and Rory! pic.twitter.com/EEKILXtAfs — Dr. Jeevun Sandher (@JeevunSandher) May 2, 2024

1.45pm: Worthing candidate meets voters

Beccy Cooper, Labour’s candidate for Worthing West, has been out voting and seen “lots of lovely, smiling faces at the polling station”.

1.30pm: Richard Parker casts vote

Labour’s mayoral candidate for the West Midlands Richard Parker has cast his vote. Parker is facing a close race with incumbent Conservative mayor Andy Street.

I’ve just been to vote, have you been yet? Your vote could genuinely make the difference. With it you can help give the West Midlands a fresh start. Polling stations close at 10pm and don’t forget your Photo ID! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/rpsKNTd4Lu — Richard Parker for West Mids Mayor 🌹 (@RichParkerLab) May 2, 2024

1.10pm: What Blackpool’s deckchairs can tell us about the by-election

Voters in Blackpool South will also be voting in a parliamentary by-election after disgraced former Conservative MP Scott Benton was booted out by a recall petition.

While Labour has won a series of by-elections with huge swings, Tom Baldwin said in a piece for LabourList that “no-one should expect Labour to win on the kind of swing it got in other recent by-elections”.

Read the full story here.

12.50pm: Cambridge voters cast ballot in a car

This isn’t something you see every day…send us your best car-related political puns at [email protected] or on X. ‘Car poll hokey-cokey’, anyone?

Voters at Milton Road Library get to experience the rare sight of voting from the back of a car as we've had problems getting into the building … hopefully we'll be in soon but for now our polling staff are doing a great job ensuring early voters can still cast their vote! pic.twitter.com/W4u0usV7QL — Cambridge Electoral Services (@votecambridge) May 2, 2024

12.25pm: MPs hit the doorstep for a final push

Some snaps from MPs getting out the vote today:

Today is polling day in sunny South Yorkshire. Great to be out speaking to residents in Bentley. Vote for your Labour mayor @olivercoppard 🌹 pic.twitter.com/0RnZ3qdIoX — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) May 2, 2024

Great response on the #LabourDoorstep in Stroud Green. Remember your photo ID, and all 3 votes for Labour #VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/LOVbfdVQH3 — Catherine West MP (@CatherineWest1) May 2, 2024

Out in Windmill Hill, Runcorn this morning with our local election candidate Irene and team. Vote Irene, vote @danpricelab reelect @MetroMayorSteve today. pic.twitter.com/BwkiFfPeR1 — Mike Amesbury MP (@MikeAmesburyMP) May 2, 2024

Been to vote for @Emma_Wools @UKLabour for South Wales Police & Crime Commissioner and now getting out the vote in Cardiff Central. Don’t forget, polls are open until 10pm, you need photo ID and you can find your polling station here https://t.co/PCWRgWpafe 🌹#VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/kpZuD9KOgJ — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) May 2, 2024

The Labour Party would: 🚍 Bring back better buses

🔐 Protect the pensions triple lock

🚓 Lower crime and antisocial behaviour Vote Labour today 🌹 pic.twitter.com/1V0QyblRPH — Stephanie Peacock (@Steph_Peacock) May 2, 2024

I just voted in the Police & Commissioner election. I proudly supported Labour’s candidate @Emma_Wools for her commitment to achieving safer streets. #votelabour🌹 pic.twitter.com/6iXjbbP20L — Alex Davies-Jones MP (@AlexDaviesJones) May 2, 2024

Busy morning getting out the vote – for fantastic council candidates like Grace Lewis in Westwood, to @RichParkerLab who's standing for West Midlands Mayor and will fight for universal free school meals if he wins. Polls are open until 10pm. Don't forget to bring photo ID! pic.twitter.com/oKnuVAtEhm — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) May 2, 2024

12.15pm: Anna Soubry and ex-Johnson adviser vote Labour

Not quite breaking news but…I’ve just seen former Tory MP Anna Soubry said yesterday she’d be voting Labour today.

She said on X she’d be casting her vote for Leicestershire police and crime commissioner candidate Rory Palmer, as he’s the best candidate, it sends a “clear message” we need a general election, and it “takes us closer to getting Keir Starmer into Number 10”.

Meanwhile Iain Anderson, a former adviser to Boris Johnson who quit the Tories last year and has been providing business advice to Labour, said he was voting Labour for the first time:

11.40am: Keir Starmer casts vote for Sadiq Khan

Keir Starmer has cast his vote at his local polling station for Sadiq Khan and Labour’s London Assembly candidates.

In a post on X, he said: “Voting Labour is the first step towards a decade of national renewal.”

Proud to vote for my friend @SadiqKhan and our London Labour Assembly candidates today. If you have local elections in your area, voting Labour is the first step towards a decade of national renewal. Together, we can get Britain’s future back. pic.twitter.com/kV5oNEIWt1 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 2, 2024

11.20am: ‘We want to show Labour can demolish the blue wall’

North Hertfordshire is another key area Labour will need to win in order to be on track to secure a majority at the next general election. With every council seat up for grabs, Labour is in a battle with the Liberal Democrats to capitalise on a collapse in Conservative support.

Morgan Jones spent the eve of poll in North Hertfordshire, where campaigners told her voters are sick of the Tories and that both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have been attempting to position themselves as the main opposition to capture disaffected Tory votes.

Read the full story here.

10.55am: Dudley – where Labour cannot afford to lose

Dudley, where Labour launched its local elections campaign, is a must-win today. The Black County town would be an important symbolic victory for labour nationally to win in Dudley – given former Prime Minister Boris Johnson chose it for a major speech on levelling up in 2020.

LabourList’s Tom Belger met voters in Dudley, where some told him they will never vote Conservative again.

Read the full story here.

10.10am: Starmer’s message on polling day

The Labour leader has posted on X this morning: “Our country desperately needs change – but it can only happen if you vote for it. That starts by voting Labour today. Together, we can get Britain’s future back.”

He has written for The Mirror too here on his big-picture pitch to voters. This was his eve-of-polls video pitch too last night:

Tomorrow is your chance to vote for change. pic.twitter.com/ZYZkUpqNl2 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 1, 2024

10.05am: Which contests should we watch most closely?

National executive committee member Luke Akehurst has written his annual piece for us on what a good set of results would look like for Labour. He picks out councils including Harlow, Thurrock, Bolton, Burnley, Cannock Chase, Dudley and Milton Keynes as places Labour will be looking to make gains.

Meanwhile Local Government Information Unit chief executive Jonathan Carr-West has also written for us on the key councils to watch and tests for Labour, writing that the “major expected shifts” are within the current ‘no overall control’ councils.

And our own Katie Neame has done a round-up of some of the interesting contests to watch as we look ahead to the general election, including Swindon and Worcester – though pollster John Curtice did stress in a recent interview that the locals “should not be used to project what the result of the general election would be”…

Inevitably a series of metro mayoral contests will also garner a lot of attention, from tight Tory-Labour races in Tees Valley and West Midlands to the red-on-red contest in the North East.

10am: What are the key elections today?

Polls are open in this year’s local elections. According to the Local Government Information Unit, 107 local council elections are taking place, with many of the seats up for election last contested in 2021.

There will be elections for ten metro mayors, representing South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Tees Valley, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, West Midlands, London, York and North Yorkshire, the East Midlands and the North East (the latter three of which are new positions), as well as for the mayor of Salford.

Voters in London will also elect London Assembly members, and further elections will take place across England and Wales for 37 police and crime commissioners. No elections are happening in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

A by-election in Blackpool South will also take place today, following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton, with Labour’s Chris Webb seeking to overturn the Conservatives’ majority of 3,690 votes.

Read more of our coverage of the 2024 local elections here.

