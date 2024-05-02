2024 local election results: Live updates on key races for Labour as counts begin

Polls have closed and counting is now underway in the 2024 local elections, with results coming in throughout the early hours on Friday and into the weekend.

The LabourList team will be updating this liveblog throughout Friday with regular updates on the latest council, metro mayor and police and crime commissioner results and news as they come in – plus comment and analysis of what it all means for the Labour Party.

Keep refreshing this page for updates, and send us anything we should be including here, big or small, serious or silly, on record or not: email [email protected] or DM us on X.

10.45pm: Dodds: ‘I’m confident we’ll see Chris Webb elected’

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds has told the BBC she is “confident” that Chris Webb will be elected in Blackpool South, telling Newsnight: “I’m confident that we’ll see Chris Webb being elected there. I hope we will do.”

Britain Elects has released its forecast for the by-election result, projecting a Labour gain with 50% of the vote:

Our forecast for Blackpool South: LAB: 50% (+12)

CON: 30% (-20)

REF: 14% (+8)

GRN: 5% (+3)

LDEM: 3% (-) via @BritainElects / Britain Predicts modelhttps://t.co/7NYNdyGOTL — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) May 2, 2024

10.30pm: Khan also thanks volunteers and voters – and reveals his polling day step count

Sadiq Khan has also posted after the polls closed, thanking “everyone who volunteered, who gave up their time and who voted” – and revealing that his polling day step count was more than 42,000.

15 hours. Hundreds of doors knocked. 42,000 steps. Thank you to everyone who volunteered, who gave up their time, and who voted. ❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/CNjIpc8Ddf — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 2, 2024

10.25pm: Starmer thanks voters and campaigners

Labour leader Keir Starmer has posted on X after polls closed, thanking “everyone who voted for and campaigned for Labour over the local elections”.

“Change happens because of you,” he added.

Thank you to everyone who voted for and campaigned for Labour over the local elections. Change happens because of you.pic.twitter.com/nPQSv889Xr — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 2, 2024

The party’s national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden made Labour’s official statement on the close of the polls, saying: “We are proud of the positive campaign we have run, focused on turning the page after 14 years of decline under the Conservative Party.

“These elections have been about offering change. We have set out our plan to get Britain building again, take back our streets, and bring opportunity to every corner of the country, while the Conservatives have once again stayed silent on the issues that matter.

“The most important election of the night is the historic by-election in Blackpool, caused by yet more Tory chaos and scandal. It’s the only election today where voters have had the opportunity to directly reject Rishi Sunak’s party in Westminster.

“It’s going to be a long night and the full picture of results from local elections may not be clear until over the weekend, but we expect to see Labour gains that show we’re making progress in the places we need to win the next general election.”

10.15pm: What kind of council seats are up for election, and are they all-outs, thirds or halves?

Senior Labour figure Luke Akehurst’s recent preview piece for us explained the councils up for election are:

E very seat ( 191 councillors) in three Metropolitan Boroughs (Dudley, North Tyneside and Rotherham)

One third of the seats (615 councillors) in 28 Metropolitan Boroughs

Every seat (264 councillors) in four Unitary Councils (Bristol, Dorset, Warrington and Wokingham)

One third of the seats (219 councillors) in 14 Unitary Councils

Every seat (753 councillors) in 18 District Councils

Half the seats (69 councillors) in four District Councils

One third of the seats (481 councillors) in 36 District Councils

Also up for election are:

The Mayor of London, and all 25 seats in the London Assembly

Nine Combined Authority Mayors (East Midlands, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, North East, South Yorkshire, Tees Valley, West Midlands, West Yorkshire, York & North Yorkshire)

The Mayor of Salford

All 35 Police and Crime Commissioners in England, and four Police and Crime Commissioners in Wales

Many of the council seats were last contested in 2021, though some were contested more recently.

10.05pm: When are local election results announced?

You can find the most reliable guide to when we will get particular local council results on the PA Media website here, though it is not an exact science.

The first results are expected in Broxbourne in the very early hours, and key battleground Hartlepool – where Labour lost both council control and a by-election in recent years – will come soon after that.

Results will continue trickling in from different councils until about 5am, though it’s then expected there’ll be a lull until around lunchtime on Friday, when races including the North East mayoralty and Tees Valley are expected to declare.

A further string of results will be announced on Saturday afternoon, including the West Midlands, London and South and North Yorkshire mayoralties. A last handful will come on Sunday afternoon.

10.00pm: What would good local election results be for Labour, and what are the key ones to watch?

Good evening – LabourList journalists Katie Neame and Tom Belger here to lead you through election night…

Leading election experts Collin Rallings and Michael Thrasher have predicted the Tories could lose up to 500 seats, and Labour could make around 300 gains.

Thrasher and another expert, Hannah Bunting, argue that around 350 gains would match last year’s performance, though still not be at Blair-era levels, while gains of around 200 would be “below par” and well below the polls, and gains of around 100 would be a real “danger sign”.

Another expert, Sir John Curtice, has said that while there is significant attention on the Tories’ Tees Valley and West Midlands mayoralties, they are among the least reliable indicators of potential Westminster sentiment – partly as polling already indicates a large discrepancy between mayoral and Westminster voting intentions there, with personal brands contributing to Tory incumbents’ success to date.

In a LabourList interview this week, deputy national campaign coordinator Ellie Reeves declined to put a figure on the approximate number of seat gains senior Labour figures would be happy with.“What we really will be looking at is progress that we’re making in the areas that we need to win a general election.”

Reeves cited examples like Cannock Chase, Redditch and Dudley in the West Midlands, Harlow and Thurrock in eastern England, and Milton Keynes and Rushmoor in the South East. Keir Starmer has also said Labour wants to win from “Hastings to Hartlepool”.

Labour national executive committee member Luke Akehurst wrote a primer for us last month on potential Labour metrics of success. He said Labour would hope for gains too in Bolton and Burnley in the North West, and Tamworth and Worcester in the West Midlands. Other interesting metrics include projected national vote share (2023: 35%), raw councillor numbers (2023: 6,415), net councillor gains (536) and councils controlled (2023: 116).

Meanwhile, Local Government Information Unit chief executive Jonathan Carr-West has also written for us on the key councils to watch in each region – and Katie’s done a round-up of some of the interesting contests to watch as we look ahead to the general election, including Swindon.

(Jump back to top for latest news)

Read more of our coverage of the 2024 local elections:

Local election results 2024: The national picture for Labour

READ MORE: Key local council elections to watch for clues on our general election chances

READ MORE: Interview: Ellie Reeves on where Labour looking for ‘progress’

READ MORE: ‘The key tests for Labour in each region’

READ MORE: What would good 2024 local election results look like for Labour?

READ MORE: Battleground PPCs optimistic’ on their local and general election chances

Local election results 2024: Inside key battleground campaigns

READ MORE: Tees Valley: Meet Labour candidate vying to oust Ben Houchen

READ MORE: Hartlepool: Inside Labour’s bid to take back control in ‘red wall’ town

READ MORE: North East: ‘Why Jamie Driscoll’s campaign should give Labour pause for thought’

READ MORE: Tom Baldwin: ‘What Blackpool’s deckchairs tell us about its by-election’

READ MORE: Dudley: Where Labour’s local campaign began, and it cannot afford to lose

READ MORE: North Herts: ‘We want to show Labour can demolish the blue wall’

READ MORE: Adur: How a red wave can end 25-year Tory grip on south coast

