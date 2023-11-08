Israel-Palestine: Imran Hussain quits frontbench to back ceasefire

The Labour MP Imran Hussain has quit his post on Labour’s frontbench, saying he wanted to be “able to strongly advocate for a ceasefire” in Israel and Palestine.

The Bradford East MP posted a copy of a letter overnight to Keir Starmer, saying he was leaving with a “heavy heart” as he had been proud to work on the party’s employment reform programme.

Hussain had been shadow minister for the New Deal for Working People. But he said his position on the “ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza differs substantially” from Starmer’s position, and accused Israel of “collective punishment”.

And the MP said he was “deeply troubled” by Starmer’s LBC interview in which the leader “appeared to endorse” the withholding of water and power, though he acknowledged the leader had moved to “clarify” his comments.

He highlighted the number of civilians killed, and said he wanted to be a “strong advocate for the humanitarian ceasefire advocated by the UN genearl secretary, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, other UN humanitarian bodies, by numerous governments and by leading humanitarian organisations”.

He said he could not ‘sufficiently, in all good conscience, do this from the frontbench”.

I want to be able to strongly advocate for a ceasefire, as called for by the UN General Secretary. In order to be fully free to do so, I have tonight stepped down from Labour’s Frontbench. My letter below: pic.twitter.com/u47KMVNhxt — Imran Hussain MP (@Imran_HussainMP) November 7, 2023

A party spokesperson said: “Labour fully understands calls for a ceasefire. Everybody wants to see an end to the shocking images we are seeing in Gaza. We need to see all hostages released and aid getting to those most in need. But a ceasefire now will only freeze this conflict and would leave hostages in Gaza and Hamas with the infrastructure and capability to carry out the sort of attack we saw on October the 7th.