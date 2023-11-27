‘The next Labour government is set to face a tsunami of homelessness’

If we are to win the next general election, the homelessness crisis will be a major problem for the next Labour government. Labour will inherit an utter mess.

Therefore, it is crucial that the next government adopts a comprehensive strategy that addresses the root causes of all forms of homelessness as well as an immediate and robust plan for our first 24-months in power.

Otherwise, we are sleepwalking into a situation where a democratic socialist party sees spiralling homelessness rates continue on their watch. Unlike the Tories, we will be unable to shrug this off.

A Labour government will not be able to face itself if it fails to tackle homelessness

Undeniably, a key part of the solution lies in addressing housing supply issues. However, this is a medium to long-term strategy that must fall alongside immediate measures to alleviate the dire situation tens of thousands of families and individuals find themselves in currently.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the sobering statistics. Over 130,000 children living in temporary accommodation, rough sleeping numbers reaching pre-pandemic heights, and councils struggling to stay afloat under the financial burden of temporary accommodation.

This is not something we can kick into the long grass. It cannot, must not, become another elephant in the room in the way adult social care has – something that no government has been brave enough to address.

The government’s half measures mean costs are spiralling

The government recently took a step in the right direction by announcing the lifting the freeze of the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) in the Autumn Statement. This move, which comes three years after the Tory government froze it, is a much-needed relief for those adversely affected. However, let it be a lesson for both current and future governments.

Freezing and de-coupling LHA from the 30th percentile is an utterly reckless act that only exacerbates the homelessness crisis. Cash-strapped local authorities are left to pick up the tab as they grapple with the exorbitant and growing costs of temporary accommodation. Discretionary Housing Payments barely touch the side.

The cost of temporary accommodation in England has now risen to a staggering £1.7 billion. Behind this figure are human stories of trauma, despair, and desperation. Many of these households include children, confined to bed and breakfasts, and babies without proper cots, exposing them to the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

They are also domestic abuse victims trapped in hostels and ex-offenders contemplating re-offending to escape the indignity of years in a hostel.

The private rented sector must be brought under control

The private rented sector must also be brought under control. The rampant rent increases and insecure tenancies that currently define this sector are major contributors to the homelessness crisis. However, until we have constructed enough homes and curbed this unruly part of the housing market, we must never ever freeze LHA again.

Homelessness is not just about providing a roof over a person’s head. A holistic, trauma-informed approach is also essential to any plan to end the cycle of homelessness.

The complexity of the issue stems from the fact that those who have experienced trauma often have a network of intricate support needs, which increases their risk of losing their homes, remaining homeless and/or returning to homelessness.

There are many causes of homelessness– Labour must not address them in isolation

Within the first 24 months, Labour should develop a comprehensive, cross-departmental strategy to end homelessness. This strategy should be spearheaded by a dedicated taskforce of experts from across the sector.

This taskforce must be given the mandate and the resources to drive forward an ambitious agenda. It should coordinate across government to implement a robust, multi-faceted approach to ending all forms homelessness.

The times may have changed, so too the conditions, but the next Labour government need not look far for inspiration. The last Labour government with the help of Baroness Louise Casey achieved great things. It will require even greater ambition this time around.

Targeted policies can help those especially vulnerable to homelessness

It is also essential that we acknowledge the disproportionate impact of homelessness on certain groups. Women, especially those escaping domestic violence, young people leaving the care system, and ex-offenders are particularly vulnerable to homelessness.

Specific policies can be targeted at these groups. So too, tailored support services must be put in place to address specific needs. Increasing the supply of supported housing and wrap around support available is essential.

Early intervention will improve lives

Lastly, I cannot overstate the importance of early intervention and prevention in tackling homelessness. The implementation of a robust homelessness prevention strategy, coupled with improved data collection and analysis, can help to identify those at risk of homelessness at an early stage and provide them with the necessary support before they fall into crisis.

It should not take a cruel and callous Home Secretary talking about stealing tents to put the homelessness crisis on the agenda. Yes, increasing supply will do the vast bulk of the heavy lifting in ultimately ending the crisis, but to solely rely on this outcome is a trap for Labour. Our first 24 months in power will be critical for those living life the sharp end.